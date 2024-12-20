Exhibitors surge ahead of London's Photography & Video Show 2025

The organizers of The Photography & Video Show 2025 have announced a big increase in exhibitor bookings compared to the total number of exhibitors in 2024. The 2025 show has moved to London, from its previous home in the UK's second city Birmingham. It will take place for the first time at the Excel London exhibition center from March 8-11, 2025, and is set to be the biggest and most exciting yet.

Major brands confirmed for 2025 include Adobe, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Pixapro, Sony, OM Solutions and Sigma among many others. Exhibitors returning to the show next year following a pre-Covid absence include Fotopro, Pentax, 3LT, Haida, Pangolin and Photoshield.

The show will also host more than 15 new exhibitors for the very first time from as far afield as Asia, Europe and the USA, including Singapore-based Evoto AI, MK Grip (Hong Kong), Hohem and HoverAir (China), Dulari Digital (India), Prograde Digital and Showoff Albums from the USA, Excire Software and Neurapix (Germany) as well as Nordic brands Valoi (Finland) and Nya-Evo in Sweden.

Richard Macey, Senior Account Director for the show, stated: “Our move to London has generated significant excitement within the industry as we are seeing more new exhibiting enquiries than ever. Our exhibitors fully support our vision of expanding our audience while maintaining the strong relationships we have built with our existing loyal patrons.”

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.