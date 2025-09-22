Most major camera brands have now adjusted list prices in the US – but now it appears Sony has adjusted the list price on several camera bodies for a second time.

Initially spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the list price on several Sony bodies now sits higher than the July list prices. Flagship camera prices have increased by as much as $400, while budget cameras like the Sony a6400 have gotten a $100 price bump.

Comparing the list prices on Sony bodies from July 01 after the first price change to what the company lists on the US webstore today, September 22, these are the camera bodies that appear to have increased in price:

A handful of cameras remain at the same price as the July price changes, including the Sony A7 IV (which currently has $500 off), A7R V, A1 II, FX3, and FX30. The new premium compact RX1R III also remains at its $5,099 list price. While out of stock at Sony’s US website, the retailer price on the Sony RX100 VII also appears to remain unchanged from the $500 price increase adjusted in May.

Comparing the pre-tariff prices, cameras like the Sony A9 II, once priced at $5,999, now sit $800 higher, which is about a 13 percent increase. Budget cameras like the Sony A6400, once $899 at launch, now sit $200 higher, which is a 22 percent change.

Some Sony lenses have also increased in price since the implementation of new US tariffs. The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, for example, is now $2,449, up from the $2,300 list price at launch.

A majority of Sony cameras are manufactured in Thailand. When Sony adjusted list prices in July, the US reciprocal tariff rate for Thailand was paused at 10 percent, down from the originally proposed 36 percent. But on August 07, that rate changed to 19 percent.

While Sony has not yet shared any official comment on the change, the second price increase follows that change to the tariff rate. During a previous earnings call with Investors, Sony indicated that price adjustments could help offset the impact of tariffs. At the earlier May tariff rates, the company estimated the impact of tariffs at around 100 billion yen, which is nearly $650 million in USD.

Sony isn't the first camera brand to adjust prices a second time. The list of camera brands that have now adjusted US prices at least once includes Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, and Sigma.

