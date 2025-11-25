"The finest stills camera ever made" tops Japanese sales charts – and it's the first medium format camera with true end-to-end HDR color

Hasselblad X2D II 100C medium format mirrorless camera tops Japan's best selling charts in the first half of November 2025

Japan's best-selling interchangeable-lens cameras for the first half of November are in, and the landscape shows both stability and surprises.

According to Yodobashi Camera sales data, Hasselblad claims the top spot with the X2D II 100C, Sony maintains strong momentum with its compact full-frame options, and Nikon continues to show a solid presence across multiple models.

For the first time in two months, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C body has risen to No.1. Its combination of a 100MP medium format sensor and true end-to-end HDR color makes it arguably "the finest stills camera ever made."

Even with a high price tag of $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650, Japanese photographers are showing a strong preference for Hasselblad's premium image quality.

Coming second and third are the Sony A7C II body in silver and black, and its zoom lens kit variant. The A7C II has captured a lot of attention since its release in September 2023 for its compact full-frame design and adaptability for both stills and video creators.

Nikon continues to have the highest representation in the top ten, with three models: the Z5 II body rises to fifth place, the previously top-ranked ZR body drops to sixth, and the Z50 II double zoom kit appears at No.7.

Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm lens kit ranks fourth, while the X-E5 XF23mm lens kit holds the ninth spot.

Canon's EOS R5 Mark II body rounds out the top ten. While Canon has seen fewer notable developments recently, its full-frame mirrorless lineup remains competitive. And recent delays in lens kit deliveries could make its performance even more interesting in upcoming rankings.

1. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

2. Sony A7C II silver | black

3. Sony A7C II zoom lens kit silver | black

4. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm lens kit silver | black

5. Nikon Z5 II

6. Nikon ZR

7. Nikon Z50 II double zoom kit

8. Sony ZV-E10 II double zoom lens kit black | white

9. Fujifilm X-E5 XF23mm lens kit silver | black

10. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

With Hasselblad's X2D II 100C breaking into the top spot, let's see if Sony and Nikon can challenge the medium format king in the second half of November.

Canon's freshly released EOS R6 Mark III may also shake up the rankings...

