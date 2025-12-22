World first: DDPAI launches new dash cam with 4K front, 4K rear and 3K cabin cameras

DDPAI has launched a new flagship dash cam: Z90 Master. Incorporating front, rear and interior cameras, this triple camera bundle features Sony's latest STARVIS 2 IMX678 image sensors in the front and rear cameras. Both run at 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, meaning that unlike many front+rear dash cams, the Z90 Master's rear camera image quality should be a match for the front cam's footage. The cabin camera runs at 3K (2880 x 1620) resolution, making this the first-ever 4K+4K+3K dash cam set-up.

All three cameras are HDR-enabled, promising reduced glare and sharper video, even in harsh lighting or night-time driving. The cabin camera is infra-red enabled, so it can record clear images of the vehicle's occupants when the cabin is dark, and it boasts AI portrait optimization for more natural facial rendition. With its 148-degree field of view, the cabin camera isn't just useful for recording those riding inside the car; it's also able to video through the side windows, thereby covering angles that the front and rear cameras cannot. DDPAI's πlink system promises seamlessly connectivity between all three channels and with low latency.

An unusual feature among dash cams is the Z90 Master's ability to record not just to a normal microSD card, but also to built-in eMMC memory, thereby eliminating any possible file-saving issues due to SD card corruption. The camera also contains a super-capacitor that enables it to record crucial footage should power from the vehicle be cut in the event of an accident. Many dash cams us a built-in Li-ion battery for this function, but a supercapacitor is less vulnerable to extreme summer heat.

As you'd expect from a high-end dash cam, the Z90 Master is capable of 24/7 parking monitoring: radar movement detection will wake the cameras and start recording within 3 seconds. Alternatively, the cameras can also record in time-lapse mode to save storage space and preserve battery life (an optional hardwire kit is required to enable parking monitoring).

5GHz Wi-Fi + DDPAI's Wi-Fi Turbo technology enables faster wireless connection and video transfers when you want to download footage to your smart device for review. 4G connectivity (an optional 4G module is required) allows real-time remote viewing and push notifications, keeping you connected when away from your vehicle. Built-in GPS records data such as location, speed and time, while also offering driver-assist alerts including Forward Vehicle Start Alert and Driver Fatigue Alert. There's even voice control: simply say “Take Photo” and the camera automatically saves a 10-second clip (5 seconds before + 5 seconds after) of your chosen moment, all hands-free.

The DDPAI Z90 Master 3-channel dash cam kit is available now, priced at $379. Add the optional 4G module and you'll pay $409, while the cameras+hardwire kit costs $429.