The DSLR isn’t dead! New 85mm lens for Canon EF mount is released!

The Meike 85mm f/1.8 SE Mark II has been released for Canon EF mount, with more EF optics for Canon's EOS DSLRs supposedly on the way. The news comes by way of the Independent Photographers Association on Weibo, and just after I recorded a new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera Podcast, where James and I discussed the possibility that third-party manufacturers are working around the fact they are not permitted to produce lenses for the Canon RF mount by intead

producing EF lenses which can be used on Canon mirrorless cameras using an EF-EOS R adaptor (look out for that episode in the near future).

The Meike 85mm f/1.8 SE Mark II is a full-frame, autofocus-capable optic that's already available for Sony E and Nikon Z systems. The Canon EF variant weighs just 369g, has a 0.65m minimum-focus distance, and a “high-definition optical design” with 11 elements in seven groups. The autofocus is driven via an STM stepping motor, which supports eye/face detection.

A “high-strength” polymer has been used to construct the lens, and there’s a USB-C port on the lens mount for firmware updates. You also get an 11-bladed diaphragm for spherical bokeh, and the lens takes 62mm filters.

An 85mm prime is often considered the preserve of portrait photographers, with the short-telephoto focal length offering minimal distortion, while also combining with fast apertures to produce satisfyingly shallow depths of field.

Whether you’ve got a Canon DSLR or a Canon mirrorless that you can adapt, cheap primes can be a great way to expand your creative options on a budget.

As always, I’ll wait for the review to deliver any kind of verdict on the Meike 85mm f/1.8 SE Mark II, specifically.

The lens is available now and priced at $229.99 (approx £172 / AU$346).

