Leica's latest camera firmware brings 240MP photography, faster autofocus and a fresh interface

Leica has rounded out the year with a substantial firmware release that brings meaningful upgrades to both its SL-System cameras and the Q3 family.

Firmware version 4.0.0 is now available, delivering performance refinements and a refreshed shooting experience across multiple models, with a clear focus on speed, precision and usability for both stills and video shooters.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

For SL-System users, the update introduces notable gains for the Leica SL3 and SL3-S. Leica’s hybrid autofocus has been further refined, responding faster and locking on with greater accuracy, particularly when tracking people and animals.

System performance has also been optimized, giving the cameras a more responsive feel in day-to-day use and demanding professional scenarios alike.

One of the standout additions is a new Multishot mode for the SL3, which enables the full-frame camera to capture images at up to 240MP. It’s a feature aimed squarely at photographers working in fine art, landscape and commercial disciplines, where ultimate resolution and detail are paramount.

Alongside this, Leica continues to lean into professional workflows with direct cloud connectivity to Adobe Frame.io – enabling faster delivery and collaboration straight from the camera.

The Leica Q3 and Q3 43 also receive firmware version 4.0.0, bringing with it a completely redesigned user interface inspired by the SL3. Redesigned icons, a cleaner menu structure and quicker navigation make the Q3 experience feel more modern and fluid, while improved touch functionality helps streamline operation in the field.

The update also complements the camera’s autofocus improvements and configurable Leica Looks, enabling photographers to tailor the camera more closely to their shooting style.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Both firmware updates are available immediately and can be installed either via the Leica Fotos app or using an SD card. It’s a quietly significant release from Leica, reinforcing its commitment to long-term camera support while ensuring its current lineup continues to evolve well beyond the point of purchase.

