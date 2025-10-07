Sony A7 IV slashed to $2,198 - save $501.99 in the Amazon Prime Sale

The Sony A7 IV is currently priced at $2,198 in the Prime Sale, down from its previous retail of $2,699.99 - that’s a saving of $501.99.

For a flagship hybrid mirrorless that serves both stills and video, that’s a hefty discount you don’t see every day.

Save $501.99 Sony A7 IV: was $2,699.99 now $2,198 at Amazon The Sony Alpha 7 IV is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers exceptional image quality, advanced autofocus, and 4K 60p video, making it a true hybrid workhorse for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

What truly makes this deal compelling is what the A7 IV brings to the table. You’re getting a 33 MP back-illuminated sensor, the powerful BIONZ XR engine, and full-frame 4K/60p video performance with 10-bit color depth. Its autofocus system is robust, with excellent subject tracking for portraits, wildlife, or motion work - it’s built to be a dependable all-rounder.

In practice, users praise how responsive it feels, how well the auto­focus handles tricky lighting and fast action, and the versatility when switching between photo and video workflows. The buffer, color fidelity, and handling all land comfortably in the “professional” territory.

Yes, there are trade-offs. The camera can run hot under prolonged video usage, battery life is solid but not unlimited, and large video files demand fast media and good workflow. But for what you get at $2,198, those caveats momentarily fade in light of the overall value.

Deals of this depth won’t stick. Even though we see Sony discount the A7 IV in Prime and seasonal sales from time to time, a $500+ cut is significant. Whether Amazon flips the price back or the remaining stock gets scooped up, you don’t want to hesitate.