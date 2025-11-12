These compact cameras top the Japanese charts: Canon makes a big comeback but can't beat the Ricoh GR IV

Japan's best-selling compact cameras for the second half of October are in, and the landscape looks very different from just a month ago. According to sales data from Yodobashi camera stores, the Ricoh GR IV continues to be the most sold device, Canon returned with a splash, and Kodak has slipped from its previous top spots.

Canon is back in the top 10 in a big way. The newly released PowerShot Elph 360 HS A – sold in the UK and other territories as the Canon PowerShot Ixus 285 HS A, and in Asia as the Ixy 650 M debuts at No.2. This updated version of the classic Ixy 650 now supports microSD cards, modernizing a model that has long been popular in Japan.

Canon also takes third place with the PowerShot SX740 HS (available in silver and black), No.8 with the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, and No.10 with the PowerShot V1.

Panasonic's Lumix TZ99 – a practical, pocketable superzoom, with a 30x optical zoom and updated internals – continues to perform well, occupying fourth place in both black and white versions.

Sony keeps a presence with the RX1R III at No.6 – and this premium compact camera was one of the most-talked-about ones in 2025. Announced in July, it turned heads with a full-frame 61MP sensor and 35mm f/2 Zeiss lens. However, its high price tag of $5,099.99 / £4,200 / AU$7,999 makes it an expensive choice that not many are willing to invest in. And Sony's Vlogcam ZV-1 II (in black and white) settles at No.9.

Ricoh's GR IIx sits at No.5, reinforcing Ricoh's dominance in high-end compacts. Meanwhile, the Nikon Coolpix P1100 – a superzoom option for casual shooters – lands No.7.

1. Ricoh GR IV

2. Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / PowerShot Ixus 285 HS A / Ixy 650 M

3. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS (Silver and black)

4. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 (Black and white)

5. Ricoh GR IIIx

6. Sony RX1R III

7. Nikon Coolpix P1100

8. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (Black and silver)

9. Sony ZV-1 II (Black and white)

10. Canon PowerShot V1

Compared to September's BCN rankings, Kodak has largely fallen out of the spotlight. The previously dominant PixPro C1 is no longer in the top 10, highlighting the difference between domestic retail trends and Yodobashi's nationwide sales data. Meanwhile, Canon's lineup shows that it can still compete strongly in the compact camera market if it refreshes its models and keeps up with consumer preferences.

It will be interesting to watch how the Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / PowerShot Ixus 285 HS A / Ixy 650 M – after such a strong start – will keep up with its competitors.

