Upgrade your camera kit for less: Adorama trade-in bonuses could save you up to $800

If you’ve been thinking about refreshing your kit, Adorama’s current trade-in offers make this a very smart moment to do it. Rather than letting older cameras, lenses, or lighting sit unused on a shelf, these trade-up events allow you to turn your existing gear into real savings on brand-new equipment. It’s one of the easiest ways to step into the latest systems while softening the blow on price.

Canon shooters, in particular, are being seriously tempted right now. Adorama is offering an incredible $800 trade-up bonus when you trade in an interchangeable-lens digital or film camera and/or lens and put the credit toward the flagship Canon EOS R1 body.

For anyone eyeing Canon’s top-tier professional mirrorless camera, this deal dramatically lowers the barrier to entry, and it runs all the way through 1/5/2026.

Sony users aren’t being left out either, with the Sony Trade Up Event combining your trade-in value with up to $800 in additional purchase credit. Whether you’re moving up from an older Alpha body, consolidating lenses into something newer, or you want to upgrade to a full-on cinema camera, this offer makes switching or upgrading within the Sony ecosystem far more achievable. Just bear in mind that this one wraps up at the end of the year on 12/31/2025.



For instance, you could get the Sony A9 III for just $6,299.99 - that's a $500 saving when you trade-in at Adorama.

Panasonic Lumix fans also have a compelling reason to act. Adorama’s Lumix Trade It Up promotion offers up to a $400 bonus on top of your trade-in value when upgrading to the new Panasonic Lumix S1RII or S1II. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump into Panasonic’s latest full-frame bodies, this deal could be the nudge that finally makes it happen, with the offer ending on 12/27/2025.

Lighting specialists can benefit too, thanks to Profoto’s trade-up promotion. Adorama is inviting photographers to trade in any Profoto pack or monolight and receive a rebate toward the latest Profoto flashes. It’s a rare opportunity to modernise your lighting setup while staying within the Profoto ecosystem, and it’s particularly appealing for working professionals who rely on consistency and reliability.

What makes these trade-in deals so attractive is their flexibility. You’re not locked into selling gear privately or dealing with the uncertainty of second-hand marketplaces. Instead, Adorama streamlines the process, valuing your equipment and applying the credit directly to your new purchase, often stacking a generous bonus on top.

If you’ve been sitting on older gear and waiting for the right excuse to upgrade, these Adorama trade-in offers feel like exactly that. With substantial bonuses across Canon, Sony, Panasonic Lumix, and Profoto, there’s real value to be had — but with multiple end dates approaching, now’s the time to see what your current kit could be worth toward something brand new.