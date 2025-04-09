The impact of tariffs on camera pricing is unclear, but these companies have already confirmed price hikes

The announcement by the Trump administration on products shipped into the US has thrown multiple industries into a tailspin – and the camera industry is no exception. But the trade war seems to be constantly changing as new US tarriffs are announced, retalitory measures are taken, and the market responds. That evolving battle means that the future of camera pricing in the US is unclear at best – and expected to see significant price hikes at worst.

When Digital Camera World originally reached out to the major camera brands, few were able to offer a clear answer as to whether or not prices in the US would be affected, despite speculation. But, as the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs went into effect on April 08, some brands started confirming a price increase, including Blackmagic and photo retailer and accessory brand Moment.

Catch up on why tariffs placed on Asian territories could have the most significant impact on photographers and follow along with our live updates below as brands confirm whether or not prices will be changing.