The impact of tariffs on camera pricing is unclear, but these companies have already confirmed price hikes
Blackmagic and Moment have now confirmed price increases in the US as a result of changing tariffs
The announcement by the Trump administration on products shipped into the US has thrown multiple industries into a tailspin – and the camera industry is no exception. But the trade war seems to be constantly changing as new US tarriffs are announced, retalitory measures are taken, and the market responds. That evolving battle means that the future of camera pricing in the US is unclear at best – and expected to see significant price hikes at worst.
When Digital Camera World originally reached out to the major camera brands, few were able to offer a clear answer as to whether or not prices in the US would be affected, despite speculation. But, as the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs went into effect on April 08, some brands started confirming a price increase, including Blackmagic and photo retailer and accessory brand Moment.
Catch up on why tariffs placed on Asian territories could have the most significant impact on photographers and follow along with our live updates below as brands confirm whether or not prices will be changing.
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, excluding China
On Wednesday, April 09, the Trump administration announced that the reciprocal tariffs would be paused for 90 days on most countries. The White House noted that tariffs would be brought to 10 percent for most countries during that pause.
The move excludes China, where US tariffs have increased to 125 percent. However, with a majority of the camera brands located in Japan, the announcement means a drop from a 24 percent tariff to 10 percent, which could lessen any impact on camera prices.
Moment says most prices will increase
Moment, a US-based company that makes photography accessories, confirmed in an email to customers that “most items” would be increasing in cost by $5 to $10 beginning next week. The company noted, however, that a few items would keep the same cost, and some products would even drop in price.
“We pride ourselves on making the best gear from suppliers we trust,” the company wrote in the email. “Unfortunately these tariffs make it impossible for us to continue without cheapening the quality, laying off the team, or forcing our mom-and-pop suppliers out of business. We’d rather raise our prices and ask for your help to get through these crazy times than face any of those alternatives.”
Moment also has an online store that sells digital cameras and while the confirmed price increase appears to be for Moment products, the company says that it expects products from other brands to increase in cost as well.
“If nothing changes, we expect prices to go up,” the company wrote. “We've already started to receive messages from brands that they too will be raising prices. Most of the world’s cameras are made in Asia, and we would expect camera prices to also start rising this year.”
Blackmagic confirms camera price hike in the US
The cinema-focused Blackmagic Design was the first company to confirm that tarrifs would impact prices in the US. The company confirmed that prices would be increasing for customers in the US on social media, directing fans to the website for current pricing.
A Blackmagic representative, commenting in a user forum, noted that Blackmagic was able to move the production of Pyxis cameras to reduce the impact of the tariffs.
That move raised the price of the Pyxis 12K G2 just two days after announcing the camera, increasing the cost by about $500, which is about 10 percent. However, the camera is currently still listed for pre-order at B&H at the original $4,995 price.