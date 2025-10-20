61 megapixel monster, the Sony A7R V slashed by $900

The Sony A7R V is down to $3,298 (was $4,198) — that’s a MASSIVE $900 saving on Sony’s 61MP flagship. If you’ve been waiting for a true high-resolution workhorse for landscapes, studio, product or hybrid shoots, this is the price drop to jump on before it disappears.

Save $900 Sony A7R V: was $4,198 now $3,298 at BHPhoto The Sony A7R V is a 61MP full-frame powerhouse with class-leading AI autofocus, superb stabilisation, and 8K video - built for pro-level detail in both stills and hybrid work.

Why this body? You’re getting Sony’s 61MP full-frame sensor paired with the latest Bionz XR processing, delivering exquisite detail, dynamic range and colour. Files are remarkably pliable for heavy crops and retouching, and Pixel Shift Multi Shooting can create ultra-high-resolution composites for gallery-grade output.

Autofocus is the star: the A7R V’s AI-based subject recognition tracks people, animals, birds, insects, and vehicles with sticky reliability. It’s a huge confidence boost for portrait sessions, wildlife work, and anything that moves, letting you focus on composition while the camera nails the eye.

Stabilization is equally impressive. The updated 5-axis IBIS offers class-leading steadiness, helping you handhold at slower shutter speeds and keep ISO down - ideal for interiors, architecture, and low-light editorial. Add the 9.44m-dot EVF and the clever 4-axis multi-angle rear screen, and you’ve got a camera that’s both premium and practical on set or out in the field.

Video creators aren’t left out. The A7R V brings 8K (up to 24p) and oversampled 4K options (up to 60p), 10-bit capture, advanced focus tools, and robust heat management. Dual card slots (CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II), improved menu,s and deep customisation round out a body built to earn its keep on professional jobs.

Bottom line: at $3,298, you’re getting a flagship-grade stills and hybrid camera for a mid-tier price. If your work demands huge, detailed files and cutting-edge AF in a compact package, this $900 discount makes the A7R V one of the smartest buys of the season.