61 megapixel monster, the Sony A7R V slashed by $900
The Sony A7R V is down to $3,298 (was $4,198) — that’s a MASSIVE $900 saving on Sony’s 61MP flagship. If you’ve been waiting for a true high-resolution workhorse for landscapes, studio, product or hybrid shoots, this is the price drop to jump on before it disappears.
The Sony A7R V is a 61MP full-frame powerhouse with class-leading AI autofocus, superb stabilisation, and 8K video - built for pro-level detail in both stills and hybrid work.
Why this body? You’re getting Sony’s 61MP full-frame sensor paired with the latest Bionz XR processing, delivering exquisite detail, dynamic range and colour. Files are remarkably pliable for heavy crops and retouching, and Pixel Shift Multi Shooting can create ultra-high-resolution composites for gallery-grade output.
Autofocus is the star: the A7R V’s AI-based subject recognition tracks people, animals, birds, insects, and vehicles with sticky reliability. It’s a huge confidence boost for portrait sessions, wildlife work, and anything that moves, letting you focus on composition while the camera nails the eye.
Stabilization is equally impressive. The updated 5-axis IBIS offers class-leading steadiness, helping you handhold at slower shutter speeds and keep ISO down - ideal for interiors, architecture, and low-light editorial. Add the 9.44m-dot EVF and the clever 4-axis multi-angle rear screen, and you’ve got a camera that’s both premium and practical on set or out in the field.
Video creators aren’t left out. The A7R V brings 8K (up to 24p) and oversampled 4K options (up to 60p), 10-bit capture, advanced focus tools, and robust heat management. Dual card slots (CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II), improved menu,s and deep customisation round out a body built to earn its keep on professional jobs.
Bottom line: at $3,298, you’re getting a flagship-grade stills and hybrid camera for a mid-tier price. If your work demands huge, detailed files and cutting-edge AF in a compact package, this $900 discount makes the A7R V one of the smartest buys of the season.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
