Sony A7 V camera is now in stores with flagship-level tech for $2,898

The Sony A7 V has finally landed in stock at both B&H Photo and Adorama, and for anyone who’s been waiting for Sony’s next all-rounder, this feels like a very timely arrival. Priced at $2,898, the A7 V slots neatly into that Goldilocks zone — not quite flagship money, but very much a camera that borrows heavily from Sony’s top-tier tech and isn’t afraid to punch well above its weight.

At its core is a new 33MP partially-stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, the first of its kind in a Sony Alpha body. The benefit here isn’t just resolution, but speed. Compared to the A7 IV, you get faster readout, reduced rolling shutter, and a noticeable boost in responsiveness across both stills and video. With up to 16 stops of dynamic range, a native ISO range of 100–51,200, and a blistering 1/16,000-sec top electronic shutter speed, this is a sensor that’s clearly been designed with demanding hybrid shooters in mind.

That performance leap is backed up by the new BIONZ XR2 processor, which integrates a dedicated AI unit. In real-world terms, that means more reliable autofocus, improved colour accuracy, and far better consistency in auto white balance from shot to shot. It also unlocks blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with full AF and AE, making the A7 V feel far more like a sports and wildlife camera than its positioning might suggest.

Video shooters are equally well catered for. The A7 V offers 7K-oversampled 4K 60p video, along with high-speed 4K 120p recording using a Super 35 crop. For content creators juggling photography, video, and social output, this flexibility is a big win, especially when paired with Sony’s class-leading autofocus and subject tracking that works just as confidently in video as it does for stills.

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

Sony has also added some genuinely useful shooting tools that go beyond headline specs. Pre-Capture allows the camera to buffer images before the shutter is fully pressed, which can be a lifesaver for unpredictable action. Speed Boost can be assigned to a function button, letting you instantly ramp up your frame rate when the moment demands it. There’s also greater flexibility with raw files, including new lightweight raw options and a Composite RAW mode that combines multiple frames for cleaner, lower-noise images at higher ISOs.

Rounding things off is a revised 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system rated up to 7.5 stops in the centre of the frame, alongside a refined 759-point phase-detection AF system covering roughly 94% of the sensor.

Subject recognition is now significantly faster for animals and birds compared to the A7 IV, borrowing heavily from Sony’s flagship cameras. With stock now live at B&H and Adorama, the Sony A7 V looks every bit the workhorse hybrid camera many creators have been waiting for.