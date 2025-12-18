Sony A7 V camera is now in stores with flagship-level tech for $2,898
Sony A7 V arrives at B&H and Adorama — A true workhorse for photo and video
The Sony A7 V has finally landed in stock at both B&H Photo and Adorama, and for anyone who’s been waiting for Sony’s next all-rounder, this feels like a very timely arrival. Priced at $2,898, the A7 V slots neatly into that Goldilocks zone — not quite flagship money, but very much a camera that borrows heavily from Sony’s top-tier tech and isn’t afraid to punch well above its weight.
The Sony A7 V is a powerful hybrid mirrorless camera that blends a fast, partially stacked 33MP sensor with advanced AI autofocus, making it a true do-it-all workhorse for both photography and video.
💵Price Match:
B&H: $2,898
At its core is a new 33MP partially-stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, the first of its kind in a Sony Alpha body. The benefit here isn’t just resolution, but speed. Compared to the A7 IV, you get faster readout, reduced rolling shutter, and a noticeable boost in responsiveness across both stills and video. With up to 16 stops of dynamic range, a native ISO range of 100–51,200, and a blistering 1/16,000-sec top electronic shutter speed, this is a sensor that’s clearly been designed with demanding hybrid shooters in mind.
That performance leap is backed up by the new BIONZ XR2 processor, which integrates a dedicated AI unit. In real-world terms, that means more reliable autofocus, improved colour accuracy, and far better consistency in auto white balance from shot to shot. It also unlocks blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with full AF and AE, making the A7 V feel far more like a sports and wildlife camera than its positioning might suggest.
Video shooters are equally well catered for. The A7 V offers 7K-oversampled 4K 60p video, along with high-speed 4K 120p recording using a Super 35 crop. For content creators juggling photography, video, and social output, this flexibility is a big win, especially when paired with Sony’s class-leading autofocus and subject tracking that works just as confidently in video as it does for stills.
Sony has also added some genuinely useful shooting tools that go beyond headline specs. Pre-Capture allows the camera to buffer images before the shutter is fully pressed, which can be a lifesaver for unpredictable action. Speed Boost can be assigned to a function button, letting you instantly ramp up your frame rate when the moment demands it. There’s also greater flexibility with raw files, including new lightweight raw options and a Composite RAW mode that combines multiple frames for cleaner, lower-noise images at higher ISOs.
Rounding things off is a revised 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system rated up to 7.5 stops in the centre of the frame, alongside a refined 759-point phase-detection AF system covering roughly 94% of the sensor.
Subject recognition is now significantly faster for animals and birds compared to the A7 IV, borrowing heavily from Sony’s flagship cameras. With stock now live at B&H and Adorama, the Sony A7 V looks every bit the workhorse hybrid camera many creators have been waiting for.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.