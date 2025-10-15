Six months after new reciprocal tariffs were put into place, OM System has increased list prices in the US on a number of cameras and lenses, including the budget Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and the TG-7 waterproof compact camera.

The move means that most of the top-selling camera brands have now increased prices in the US, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, and Leica, as well as action camera brands like GoPro and DJI.

Following reports of an October 13 increase from rumor websites, the list prices on OM System’s US website now show higher prices on several products. Some retailers, however, appear to still have products listed at the previous price. An OM System US representative has not yet responded to Digital Camera World’s request for a comment.

Most of OM System’s cameras seem to be spared the increase, with two exceptions. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a budget mirrorless camera launched in 2020 with a $699 body-only list price, now lists for $799 in the US. Despite being an older model, the E-M10 Mark IV has continued to remain a popular model for its compact size, retro design, and budget price. (As of this writing, Amazon still has the camera on sale for $599 for the black color variant).

The OM System Tough TG-7, the brand’s only compact camera, has jumped by $100 in the US. The waterproof compact camera, commonly favored for its bright lens compared to other waterproof cameras, originally launched at $549 and now lists for $649. (As of this writing, Amazon currently still has the compact camera listed for $499.)

While a number of mirrorless models from the OM-1 Mark II to the OM-5 Mark II appear to be spared the US price increase, a number of lenses have increased in price in the US. Among the most recommended OM System lenses, several have increased in price, although a handful have temporary sales that have the lens selling at or under the previous list price.

Some of the lenses that have changed in price in the US include:

Without an official comment from OM System, it’s uncertain if the price increase is a result of the increased import taxes in the US, although the number of brands that have increased prices as a result of tariffs suggests that OM System could have similar reasons.

OM System manufactures cameras and lenses in Japan and Vietnam. Japan’s reciprocal tariff announced under the Trump administration is now at 15 percent, while Vietnam’s is now at 20 percent.

