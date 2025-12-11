A three-year-old Canon is still Japan's most sold camera – and Sony's newest vlog cams can't take its crown

Japan's best-selling camera is the EOS R10, a compact APS-C powerhouse from 2022 that delivers top-tier AF, 4K video performance, and unbeatable value for photographers and creators

Japan's latest DSLR and mirrorless camera ranking for November 2025 is in – and the champion hasn't budged an inch. According to monthly sales data, shared by BCN+R and compiled from national retailers and major online platforms, the Canon EOS R10 with zoom lens is once again the No.1 best-selling camera in Japan.

A compact, sub-$1,000 APS-C mirrorless camera that was released back in 2022 continues to crush newer competitors. It's the kind of body whose specs and autofocus system feel current – making its dominance less surprising, even if its consistency is remarkable.

Meanwhile, Sony's refreshed vlogging models, Nikon's resurging APS-C bodies, and OM Digital's stylish Pen series are making major moves in the top 10. Let's dive into the November chart...

1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150mm IS STM lens kit

2. Sony ZV-E10 II double zoom lens kit (black)

3. Canon EOS R50 double zoom lens kit (black)

4. Canon EOS R50 double zoom lens kit (white)

5. OM System Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ double zoom kit (silver)

6. Sony ZV-E10 II power zoom kit (black)

7. Nikon Z50 II double zoom kit

8. Nikon Z30 double zoom kit

9. OM System Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ double zoom kit (white)

10. Sony A6400 double zoom kit (black)

Canon holds the throne – again

The Canon EOS R10 is proving nearly impossible to dethrone. The RF-S 18-150mm lens kit remains Japan's most dependable "do-everything" bundle for beginners, photography enthusiasts, and hybrid content creators. Its mix of pro-level autofocus (AF), strong 4K video, rapid burst shooting, and a lightweight body keeps it firmly in the top spot – even as competition intensifies.

Canon also occupies three of the top four positions, thanks to the EOS R50 black and EOS R50 white double zoom kits continuing to rise.

Sony's new ZV-E10 II lineup strengthens its grip on vloggers

Sony's revamped ZV-E10 II versions hold strong at No.2 and No.6, showing consistent momentum since launching mid-2024. The double zoom kit remains especially popular with beginners who want a plug-and-play 4K content machine. The power zoom configuration at No.6 gives creators an extra push, particularly those focused on travel and live-talking content.

OM System's Pen series climbs on design appeal

The stylish, retro-inspired Olympus Pen E-P7 scores two placements this month – Silver at No.5 and White jumping all the way to No.9. Seasonal shopping and the Pen line's fashion-forward aesthetics often give OM System a holiday boost, and November shows that effect clearly.

Nikon shines with Z-mount APS-C kits

Nikon rises in the budget-friendly mirrorless category with the Z50 II at No.7, and the Z30 double zoom kit at No.8 (after months hovering below the threshold). Both kits remain popular entry points for first-time mirrorless shooters.

Sony's A6400 refuses to die

And at No.10 sits one of the quietest legends in Japan's consumer camera market: the Sony A6400 double zoom kit, originally launched in 2019. This six-year-old camera continues to cling to the charts thanks to its AF reputation, YouTube fame, and evergreen reliability among users.

Why Japan won't let go of the Canon EOS R10

The Canon EOS R10 continues to anchor itself at No.1 for one simple reason: It offers professional speed and AF at a beginner-friendly price. Even three years after its release, very few competing bodies can match its combination of performance, portability, and cost.

Burst speeds up to 23fps electronic and 15 fps mechanical – keep action shooters hooked. Its oversampled 4K 30p video, strong 4K 60p option, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system make it a compelling hybrid tool for creators of all levels. And while it lacks in-body stabilization, weather sealing, and delivers a cropped 4K 60p image, Japanese buyers remain unfazed. The value proposition still borders on unmatched, especially when bundled with the versatile 18-150mm kit lens.

So, despite a wave of fresh 2024 and 2025 bodies, the country's best-selling camera is still a three-year-old Canon. It may not be "old" by any stretch, but the fact that it consistently beats newer competitors makes its continued run at No.1 a story of its own.

Until a rival delivers this level of speed, AF intelligence, lens flexibility, and price, Japan seems perfectly happy keeping the Canon EOS R10 on the throne.

