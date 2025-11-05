The Canon PowerShot G7X III’s viral fame quickly sent stock down and prices up – but the compact camera is finally beginning to show signs of returning to list price.

The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III launched in 2019, but the compact has recently earned viral fame as influencers discover the tiny camera’s zoom lens, larger sensor and bright flash. Its popularity quickly made the point-and-shoot hard to find in stock, with many third-party sellers listing the camera far above the $880 / £819 list price.

But in August, Canon announced that it was increasing production of the G7X Mark III and SX740 HS, reopening preorders for both cameras in Japan.

Fast-forward a few months and the G7X Mark III is finally showing signs of returning to stock. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III briefly popped back up in stock in the US at retailer B&H and in the UK as part of a vlogging kit.

In both cases, the camera quickly went back out of stock. While the Canon G7X Mark III may still be hard to find in stock at list price, the compact’s brief blip of availability hints that the camera’s out-of-stock saga may be coming to an end. Paying hundreds more than list price for a used version may come with buyer’s regret if the camera resumes stock at list price soon.

The key question, of course, this close to the end of the year, is whether or not the G7X Mark III will actually be in stock ahead of the holidays. US retailer Adorama lists expected availability in January 2026, which doesn’t bode well for holiday gift giving, but still hints that the compact camera is about to be a bit easier to find.

If the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III is on your wish list, you may want to sign up for stock alerts from a few retailers, as I suspect that when the camera does come back in stock, it won’t last very long. Adorama has email stock notifications in the US, while Wex Photo in the UK also has a button to get notified once the camera is back in stock.

