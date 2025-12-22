Nikon Z90 is rumored to be “under development”, here’s why I'm really hoping for a mirrorless Nikon D500 successor

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve said I want a Z-Series follow-up to the legendary Nikon D500, but if a rumor from Camera Beta via Weibo is anything to go by, a Nikon Z90 could be under development right now. An unnamed source has supposedly spilled the beans on the matter, revealing that a prototype with a 32 to 33-MP APS-C sensor is ready for production and will feature AI Dual Pixel CMOS AF and 15-fps mechanical burst speeds. The same source cites the middle of 2026 as the earliest possible release date, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Z90 rumors are nothing new, but I do find it hard not to get excited every time one pops up. The fact is, the Nikon D500 was a hugely popular camera for Nikon. However, you might be thinking: surely the Nikon Z50 II has filled that gap. And while it’s not far off, what with hand-me-down AF algorithms from the Nikon Z9, for me, it doesn’t quite meet the D500’s DX-flagship status.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Nikon D500 was launched alongside the flagship Nikon D5 DSLR in January 2016. Both cameras were packed with the then-new Expeed 5 image processor and the same 153-point AF system. The D500’s 10fps burst speeds couldn’t quite match the D5’s 12fps, but was still a very respectable effort. So far, the Nikon Z50 II measures up relatively well. It’s got flagship AF DNA, up to 30fps burst speeds (11fps mechanical), and Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 image processor.

But what made the Nikon D500 stray into the flagship category was its dual XQD/SD card slot, rugged build and extensive weather sealing, and the MB-D17 vertical grip. Compare that to the Nikon Z50 II’s single SD card slot, quality but not quite flagship build, and the lack of a vertical grip, and it can’t quite match the D500’s flagship prowess.

My point is, there’s still very much room for a flagship DX-format camera in Nikon’s mirrorless line-up. And with so many camera manufacturers opting for higher resolutions nowadays, such as the Fujifilm X100VI, and most recently the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, it seems sensible that a possible Z90 release would feature a 33-MP sensor.

