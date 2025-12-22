Nikon Z90 is rumored to be “under development”, here’s why I'm really hoping for a mirrorless Nikon D500 successor
The Nikon D500 is one of my favorite Nikon DSLRs of all time. If the rumored Z90 does happen... Nikon, just take my money!
I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve said I want a Z-Series follow-up to the legendary Nikon D500, but if a rumor from Camera Beta via Weibo is anything to go by, a Nikon Z90 could be under development right now. An unnamed source has supposedly spilled the beans on the matter, revealing that a prototype with a 32 to 33-MP APS-C sensor is ready for production and will feature AI Dual Pixel CMOS AF and 15-fps mechanical burst speeds. The same source cites the middle of 2026 as the earliest possible release date, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Z90 rumors are nothing new, but I do find it hard not to get excited every time one pops up. The fact is, the Nikon D500 was a hugely popular camera for Nikon. However, you might be thinking: surely the Nikon Z50 II has filled that gap. And while it’s not far off, what with hand-me-down AF algorithms from the Nikon Z9, for me, it doesn’t quite meet the D500’s DX-flagship status.
The Nikon D500 was launched alongside the flagship Nikon D5 DSLR in January 2016. Both cameras were packed with the then-new Expeed 5 image processor and the same 153-point AF system. The D500’s 10fps burst speeds couldn’t quite match the D5’s 12fps, but was still a very respectable effort. So far, the Nikon Z50 II measures up relatively well. It’s got flagship AF DNA, up to 30fps burst speeds (11fps mechanical), and Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 image processor.
But what made the Nikon D500 stray into the flagship category was its dual XQD/SD card slot, rugged build and extensive weather sealing, and the MB-D17 vertical grip. Compare that to the Nikon Z50 II’s single SD card slot, quality but not quite flagship build, and the lack of a vertical grip, and it can’t quite match the D500’s flagship prowess.
My point is, there’s still very much room for a flagship DX-format camera in Nikon’s mirrorless line-up. And with so many camera manufacturers opting for higher resolutions nowadays, such as the Fujifilm X100VI, and most recently the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, it seems sensible that a possible Z90 release would feature a 33-MP sensor.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
