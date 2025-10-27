The 10 best mirrorless cameras of 2025 (so far) – 24.5MP "beginner camera" tops 100MP medium format excellence

Which is the best mirrorless camera of 2025?

So far, 2025 has been a year of innovation, nostalgia, and technical evolution in the mirrorless world. B&H Photo's top ten mirrorless cameras of 2025 list reflects a market where flagship features trickle down, hybrid functionality thrives, and practical design plays a big role.

This year has already seen several remarkable releases. The Ricoh GR IV, perhaps the most anticipated compact camera of the year, makes its well-earned appearance in B&H Photo's list, while other long-awaited models – such as Sony's RX1R III, the overdue successor in Sony's full-frame compact camera line – are absent.

Similarly, bold releases like the Sigma BF, whose design philosophy pushed boundaries beyond the conventional, didn't find a place in this top ten.

B&H Photo describes 2025 as an "inflection point", one where once-exclusive flagship features are becoming mainstream and filtering down, and the market is segmenting into specialized niches.

Hybrid performance remains a central focus, while the resurgence of compact cameras and point-and-shoot cameras – fueled by social media nostalgia – has its moment.

Top 10 list – Overview

1. Nikon Z5 II (released Apr 2025)

2. Hasselblad X2D II 100C (released Aug 2025) `

3. Fujifilm X-E5 (released Aug 2025)

4. Ricoh GR IV (released Aug 2025)

5. Nikon ZR (released Oct 2025)

6. Panasonic Lumix S1R II (released Feb 2025)

7. Fujifilm GFX 100RF (released Apr 2025)

8. Leica SL3-S (released Jan 2025)

9. Canon PowerShot V1 (released Mar 2025)

10. OM System OM-3 (released Feb 2025)

The Podium

The Nikon Z5 II was released in April 2025 (Image credit: NIkon)

Leading the pack is the Nikon Z5 II – a full-frame camera that is both powerful and approachable, offering a 24.5MP sensor (like the Zf), an EXPEED 7 processor (like the Z9), and the same in-body image stabilization as the Z6 III.

B&H Photo says, "While the first generation was a more generic "entry-level full-frame" camera, the follow-up won acclaim for its high level of competence across all categories. Its success is indicative of the mirrorless market right now, where flagship features can trickle down into a "beginner" camera and make it just as attractive as a second body for professionals as it is for someone looking to make the jump to full frame."

Close behind, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C. A medium-format camera delivering precision with 100MP resolution, LiDAR-assisted autofocus, 10-stop in-body stabilization, and an impressive 15.3 stops of dynamic range. Its refined ergonomics and intuitive interface make it a standout.

Fujifilm takes the third spot with the X-E5, a compact rangefinder with in-body stabilization, a new processor, and the XF 23mm f/2.8 lens. According to B&H, the X-E5 "delivers advanced image-capturing technology in an analog-inspired package," making it ideal for street photographers and content creators who need portability without sacrificing performance.

Top Contenders

The Fujifilm GFX 100RF was released in April 2025 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm also claims spot four with its GFX 100 RF, a portable medium-format marvel balancing massive sensor quality with street-ready ergonomics. In position five, you find another street photography, pocketable APS-C sensor compact camera, the Ricoh GR IV.

Nikon's ZR makes place six, a camera that blends cinema and still photography, followed by the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, which impresses with 44MP resolution, 8K video, and robust stabilization.

Rounding the list is the Leica SL3-S on spot eight that offers fast, weather-resistant performance and 6K video. Then B&H listed the only Canon camera, the Canon PowerShot V1, modernizing the compact segment. Lastly, we have a retro-style camera, combined with cutting-edge stacked-sensor technology: the OM System OM-3.

B&H Photo's top ten mirrorless cameras of 2025 show, manufacturers are differentiating themselves not just through megapixels or autofocus speeds, but through tactility, aesthetic coherence, and hybrid usability. We see a clear pattern: pro tech in compact mirrorless bodies.

