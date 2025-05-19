The Sony RX100 series has long been a favorite among compact cameras for the large one-inch sensor packed in a pocketable body – but now photographers in the US could be paying quite a bit more for the popular camera. Sony has quietly raised the price on the RX100 VII, as well as the RX0 II and a handful of lenses.

At launch, the Sony RX100 VII was slated for a $1,200 list price in the US. Today, Sony’s website lists the camera for $1,699. The popular compact camera is also listed as backordered from Sony, as well as some retailers.

Without an official comment from Sony as to the reason behind the change, it’s unclear what prompted the increase. However, Sony did indicate during an earlier earnings call with investors that price increases were being considered to negate the effects of the rising cost of tariffs in the US.

The price of the popular compact camera seems to have remained the same in the UK, where the camera that sold for £1,200 at launch can be found for 1,049 directly from Sony’s website.

The tiny cube camera, the Sony RX0 II, has also increased from $699 to $999, according to the price on Sony’s US website.

A number of the company’s mirrorless lenses also appear to have increased. Initially predicted by Sony Alpha Rumors, some of the lenses have increased by as much as 33 percent. That list of lenses includes but isn’t limited to the:

While the price changes affect the Sony RX100 VII, the RX0 II, and several lenses, many of Sony’s other cameras remain unchanged in price as of May 19, including the Sony ZV1 II compact vlogging camera and mirrorless cameras like the A1 II, A9 III, A7R V, A7 IV, and A7C II.

Many Sony cameras are made in Thailand, which was facing a 36 percent tariff rate under Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. That rate has been temporarily lowered to 10 percent as part of a 90-day pause, however, which lasts until July 9.

However, the Sony RX100 VII is reportedly made in China, which was facing a 145 percent tariff rate, now dropped to 30 percent as part of a pause that lasts until August 10. The lenses that have increased in price are also reportedly all made in China.

The average tariff rate on goods imported into the US in 2024 was 2.4 percent.

During an earnings call earlier this month, Sony estimated that the US tariffs would cost the company around $650 million, or about £513 million.

