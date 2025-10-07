Sony A7 III gets a CA$400 price slash in this amazing Prime Canada deal

If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into the best mirrorless cameras, or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.

The ever-popular Sony A7 III just dropped CA$401.99 in price – meaning right now it's just $1,998 in the Amazon Prime Sale.

Save CA$401.99 Sony A7 III: was CA$2,399.99 now CA$1,998 at Amazon Sony's best-selling body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video. 💰 Perfect all-round setup

✅ Highly sophisticated AF system

❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards

Launched in 2018, the Sony A7 III might not be the newest model on the shelf, but don’t let that fool you – it’s still a remarkably capable camera.

At its core is a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that produces crisp, clean images with excellent dynamic range, offering up to 15 stops and 14-bit RAW files that hold their own against more recent releases. While Sony’s autofocus and video systems have come a long way since, the A7 III’s 693-point phase and 425-point contrast-detect AF setup remains solid and dependable. Uncropped 4K at 24p is still more than usable for everyday shooting, though there’s a slight crop at 30p.

With 10fps continuous shooting, it’s fast enough to keep up with most situations – just don’t expect the deep buffer or sheer muscle of a sports-focused pro body. Dual card slots offer extra reassurance when it matters. At under CA$2,000, it’s not just a solid entry point into Sony’s full-frame system – it’s a cracking deal in its own right.

Make sure to check out the best Sony lenses to go with the A7 III. You might also like to check out more of the best Sony cameras, including the newer Sony A7 IV.