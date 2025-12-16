Monitoring monthly camera sales data can help indicate which new launches will be unusually popular – and the latest data from Japan hints that the new Canon EOS R6 Mark III is already poised to be a hit.

Japanese camera retailer Map Camera has just shared its list of top-selling cameras for the month of November. Despite pre-orders only opening on November 21, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III easily took the top spot, and the retailer notes the second-place spot wasn’t even close.

The early success of the R6 Mark III may not come entirely as a surprise – the retailer notes that the previous generation was a regular among the top ten rankings, though it dropped out of the list when rumors began circulating about an update earlier this fall.

The other reason the mirrorless’ success isn’t entirely surprising? It packs in 40fps, and 7K 30p open gate - reviewer James Artaius has already said the R6 Mark III “might actually be the best Canon camera on the market right now.”

It will be interesting to see how the Canon EOS R6 Mark III fares in next month’s rankings, as there will be another new mirrorless at a similar price point: The Sony A7 V. Announced on December 2, the Sony A7 V didn’t exist in time to make the November numbers. The A7 V is being lauded for its 30fps bursts and high dynamic range, but critics are calling out the lack of open gate and video resolutions topping out at 4K.

Map Camera notes that the second-place camera wasn’t even close to the numbers on the R6 Mark III – let’s take a look at the rest of the top ten for the retailer.

2. Ricoh GR IV

The Ricoh GR IV, a relatively recent compact camera, is no stranger to the retailer's top ten list. But, Map Camera notes that limited supply is affecting numbers, and rankings depend on how many are actually shipped to the retailer. The GR IV brings a redesigned lens and improved autofocus and stabilization to the popular APS-C compact camera.

3. Sony A7C II

The Sony A7C II is no stranger to the top ten list for the retailer, mixing a full-frame sensor with a more compact design than the A7 IV and A7 V. For November, the A7C II dropped from second place to third. The retailer notes that cashback campaigns have helped boost the camera’s sales.

4. Fujifilm X-E5

The Fujifilm X-E5 has been on the top ten list at Map Camera since it first launched in August, although it has dropped down to number four after debuting as number one during launch month. The X-E5 is regularly described as a mirrorless X100VI, thanks to both its compact design and pancake kit lens. That small size with mirrorless versatility has made it a popular option.

One unusual Fujifilm trend that Map Camera spotted is that the X-T30 III is not in the top ten at all, just missing the cut in 11th place. That’s unusual because other Fujifilm launches have debuted at the number one spot and dominated the market early in the release. The X-T30 III debuted in October and began shipping at the end of November, but unlike several of Fujifilm’s previous cameras, didn’t top the list.

5. Nikon Z5 II

The Nikon Z5 II slotted into fifth place in the November rankings, a jump up from 7th place last month. Cashback campaigns may have helped here, the retailer noted. But, even without sales, the Z5 II is a serious competitor, bringing in a 30 fps JPEG and 14 fps RAW burst speeds and -10EV autofocus capabilities in a highly competitive price.

6. Nikon ZR

Coming in just behind the Z5 II is another Nikon, but this one with a much different focus. The Nikon ZR is the highly anticipated mirrorless, stemming from Nikon’s acquisition of the cinema company RED. The collaboration creates a capable mirrorless with gorgeous color science and a focus on video tools, including 32-bit float audio.

Map Camera notes that the ZR originally debuted at the number one spot the first month that sales began, noting that it tends to be difficult for video-focused cameras to remain in the top ten long term, so it will be interesting to see how the camera announced in September fares in the coming months.

7. Fujifilm X-M5

The Fujifilm X-M5 is one of the brand’s most affordable mirrorless bodies, so it wasn’t terribly surprising when Fujifilm initially had trouble keeping up with orders. The retailer attributes the X-M5’s success to the camera finally seeing improved availability – though the small size, affordable price, and vlogging focus probably don’t hurt either.

8. Ricoh GR IIIx

The second Ricoh GR compact camera to make the list, the GR IIIx, is older than the IV, but has a longer lens. While the GR III has been discontinued by the manufacturer in favor of the IV, the GR IIIx has not. Like the GR IV, though, Map Camera notes its ranking is heavily dependent on how many are shipped to retailers.

9. Nikon Zf

Retro camera designs are popular, and the Nikon Zf mixes that with a full-frame sensor. The Japanese retailer notes that the Zf has been hovering at the bottom of the top ten list for the last few months. That could be due in part to the fact that the camera has just recently passed its second birthday.

10. Sony A7 IV

Rounding out the list is the Sony A7 IV. With the A7 V announced in early December, Map Camera says it's “almost certain” that the A7 V will debut at number one for the December rankings. But, Sony is keeping the A7 IV around as a budget option, so it will be interesting to see if it falls out of the rankings next month.

The data from Map Camera is limited to sales from one retailer, but it can offer some insight into which cameras are selling the most. The November list has some commonalities with a similar ranking from another Japanese retailer, Yodobashi, including the R6 Mark III topping the list. Others, like the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Nikon Z50 II, and Hasselblad X2D II 100C, appear on the Yodobashi list but not Map Camera’s.

