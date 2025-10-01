Some popular full-frame and Micro Four Thirds Panasonic Lumix lenses have increased in price in the US, according to a comparison between the original launch prices and the prices currently listed on the Lumix US website.

A number of popular Lumix lenses across both the full-frame S and Micro Four Thirds G series are now listed on Panasonic’s US website at a price higher than the original list price at launch. Among the best Panasonic S lenses, a handful of optics have new list prices in the US that are higher than the price originally listed at launch, including:

Some Micro Four Thirds lenses also appear to be affected, including the:

The price change doesn’t apply to every lens. The Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 and the Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS, for example, remain at the original list price.

The price changes also don’t appear to apply to Panasonic’s bodies, although the brand does not currently list any sale discounts on its mirrorless cameras. For example, while the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is still listed at the original $1,999 launch price, it’s the first time the full-frame body hasn’t been discounted on Amazon since the fall of 2024, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel.

Panasonic US has not yet responded to Digital Camera World’s request for a comment.

Without a comment from the company, it is uncertain if the price change is due to tariffs. However, Panasonic previously told investors that a price increase could limit the impact of new US tariffs to under one percent. Rumors last month also hinted at a potential Panasonic price change due to tariffs.

Most major camera brands have already adjusted list prices in the US following an increase on import taxes, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Leica. Panasonic also previously adjusted the list price of the popular ZS99 compact camera in the US, adding on another $200 to the original list price.

