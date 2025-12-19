The new Fujifilm X-T30 III pops its firmware cherry
Fujifilm’s charming little entry point into its coveted X Series gets just one small tweak in its first firmware update
The new entry-level Fujifilm X-T30 III has received its first firmware update, but don’t expect any big new additions; this is purely a quality-of-life upgrade that is said to optimize the LCD color tone so that the colors appear more neutral.
That’s all, folks! This is the camera’s first firmware update, after all, and it’s good news that Fujifilm hasn’t needed to fix anything major. What you’re left with is a delightful little camera and one of my favorite cameras for beginners.
In fact, my colleague James Artaius and I waxed lyrical over the X-T30 III in the most recent episode of the Bokeh Face podcast – you can watch our discussion below (the video will jump to the X-T30 III chat):
Ultimately, what makes this camera such an attractive prospect for beginner photographers is that it’s highly versatile, since it’s an interchangeable-lens camera, and it’s got a proper X-Trans sensor, so images have the coveted "Fujifilm look".
It boasts some key upgrades over its predecessor, too, largely centered around the X Processor 5, which is Fujifilm’s current-gen chip and gives the X-T30 III much better autofocus and video. Oh, and on that subject, it also follows in the footsteps of the Fujifilm X-M5 with 6K open gate video.
In a world where entry-level cameras are becoming harder and harder to find, the Fujifilm X-T30 III sits right up there with the Canon EOS R100 as one of the best possible mirrorless camera starts you can get as a photographer.
You can download firmware version 1.01 here – though as always, you might be wise to wait a week or so to ensure that there are no issues with the update.
