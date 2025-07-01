After hinting during an earnings call with investors that a price increase could help offset the increased cost of tariffs on imports into the US, Sony has raised the price of nearly every mirrorless camera body. As of July 1, all but two of the mirrorless bodies listed on Sony’s website have increased in price in the US, while some compact cameras have also jumped in price.

A majority of Sony’s cameras are reportedly made in Thailand, after Sony began shifting away from production in China in 2023. Thailand’s US reciprocal tariff rate is currently paused at 10 percent. However, that rate reverts back to the originally announced 36 percent tariff rate once the 90-day pause expires on July 07. Import taxes are based on the product’s declared value, which is often lower than the list price.

According to the Sony USA website, the following camera bodies have a new list price:

Some compact cameras have also increased in price, including the Sony ZV-1 II (was $900, now $999) and the Sony ZV-1F (was $499, now $549). Sony had previously increased the price of the Sony RX100 VII from $1,299 to $1,699 earlier this year.

Only two mirrorless cameras that are currently listed on Sony’s US website appear not to have increased in price. The Sony A9 II, a high-end model announced in 2019, remains at $4,499. The Sony FX2, which was just announced on May 28 of this year, continues to list at $2,699. The Sony ZV-1 compact camera also remains unchanged in price.

The Sony A7 III, an older model that has remained available as a budget alternative to newer full-frame models, has climbed slightly to $1,899 from a previous $1,799 price. However, the camera’s original list price in 2018 was $1,999, so despite the recent increase, the older camera remains at a lower price than the original launch price.

Some of Sony’s budget cameras appear to have the highest percentage increase. The Sony A6100, a budget APS-C mirrorless, has jumped from $750 to $899, which is nearly a 20 percent increase.

Dozens of Sony’s mirrorless lenses also appear to be affected, including the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II (was $2,300, now $2,448), 50mm f/1.4 GM (was $1,299, now $1,398), and the Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM (was $1,999, now $2,148), among others.

Sony also appears to have relatively few discounts among the Fourth of July and early Prime Day sales so far.have Sony hasn’t commented on the price increase; however, the company previously indicated during an earnings call with investors that increasing prices could help the company offset the costs that increased due to the tariffs in the US. That suggests that the price increases are largely due to tariffs in the US.

Sony isn’t alone in increasing the list price in the US. Canon, Nikon, Leica, and Sigma have all increased prices in the US this year.

Tariffs are confusing. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the US tariffs' impact on the camera industry. Or, browse the best Sony cameras or the best Sony lenses.