Why hasn't Sony made these 5 lenses, after 15 years and 82 lenses in its E-mount lineup?

With the announcement of its new 100mm 1.4x Macro lens, the range of Sony E-mount lenses now totals 82. That's a pretty amazing offering, by any measure, and it covers everything from ultra-wide 10mm lenses for APS-C bodies to $12,000 full-frame telephotos for sports (check out the full list below).

And yet, while 80+ lenses is nothing to scoff at, there are still some significant gaps – and I'm not entirely sure why.

The E-mount is, after all, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. And Sony has launched no fewer than six nifty fifties in that time – seven, if you include the APS-C version.

So, while I'll admit that the lenses I might be a bit on the niche side, if Sony can release half a dozen 50mm lenses then it sure as sugar can make a couple of these!

1) Ultra-fast f/0.95

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Yes, f/0.95 lenses from first parties are rare – but the Nikkor Z Noct 58mm f/0.95 was one of the first lenses that Nikon worked on back in 2018. On top of that, third-parties have made dozens and dozens of f/0.95 lenses for various mirrorless mounts (I own three of them, like the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 above). So let's not pretend there isn't a market for them.

Sony never fails to big up the bokeh on its G Master lenses, and it's chased shallow depth of field and subject separation perfection with everything from its 135mm f/1.8 lens to the Smooth Transition Focus (apodization, similar to Canon's RF 85mm f/1.2L DS) on the 100mm f/2.8 STF. So why not just go the whole bokeh hog with an ultra-fast f/0.95?

2) 200mm f/2

(Image credit: Sigma)

This has been a bit of rarity since the DSLR days, but now two different manufacturers have unveiled modern versions within weeks of each other: the Sigma 200mm f/2 Sports and the Laowa 200mm f/2 C-Dreamer. Admittedly, that kinda negates the need for Sony to make its own – though given that the third-party affairs may not offer full support for things like burst shooting, there may still be a case to make.

A signature lens for professional sports shooters and a ridiculous weapon for portrait photographers, I'd love to see Sony work its G Master magic on this one!

3) 800mm prime

(Image credit: James Artaius)

It's pretty surprising that, after all these years, Sony doesn't have an 800mm prime of any description on its roster. Canon, by contrast, not only pushed out the incredible $17,000 RF 800mm f/5.6L for professionals, it also resurrected the long-dormant concept of f/11 super telephotos with the $1,000 RF 800mm f/11 (above).

Sports professionals absolutely need an 800mm option – sure you can mess around with teleconverters, but we all know it's not the same. And given how popular the RF 800mm f/11 has been (and the RF 600mm f/11, for that matter) it's amazing to me that we haven't seen something similar for the E-mount.

4) Tilt-shift

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I've spent years listening to Sony fanboys saying that the company doesn't need to release a tilt-shift lens because they can just adapt Canon's excellent TS-E glass. And this defense is usually followed up by the fact that Canon (and Nikon) haven't updated their tilt-shift lenses since the DSLR days.

Well, that's all well and good. But listen: if Fujifilm thinks it's an important enough category to launch its own tilt-shift glass for medium format cameras (above), then Sony can sure as sugar pull its finger out and give me a native E-mount version! (Please note, I'm wagging the same finger at Canon and Nikon!)

5) Fisheye

(Image credit: OM System • Peter Baumgarten)

I'll concede that in 2025, a fisheye lens is probably even more of a niche purchase than an f/0.95 lens – but still, it's a gap that I'm astonished Sony hasn't got round to filling yet. In fairness, the last first-party fisheye lens I can recall is the Olympus M.Zuiko 9mm f/1.8 Pro from 2015 – but there is clearly still demand for it.

Rather than just allow the lens to die off when stock was exhausted, OM System (the brand that divested from Olympus) went to the trouble of producing more stock with the new OM System branding. The same is true for its Fisheye Body Cap 9mm lens, too, so obviously people are still buying both pricey pro fiheyes as well as cheap and cheerful options!

Full Sony E-mount lens lineup

APS-C Primes

Sony E 11mm F1.8

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G

Sony E 16mm F2.8

Sony E 20mm F2.8

Sony Sonnar T* E 24mm F1.8 ZA

Sony E 30mm F3.5 Macro

Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS

Sony E 50mm F1.8 OSS

APS-C Zooms

Sony E 10-18mm F4 OSS

Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G

Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Sony E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II

Sony E 16-55mm F2.8 G

Sony Vario-Tessar T* E 16-70mm F4 ZA OSS

Sony E 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Sony E PZ 18-105mm F4 G OSS

Sony E PZ 18-110mm F4 G OSS

Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Sony E 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS

Sony E 18–200mm F3.5–6.3 OSS LE

Sony E PZ 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS

Sony E 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 OSS

Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS

Full Frame Primes

Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM

Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G

Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G

Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 24mm F2.8 G

Sony FE 28mm F2

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 35mm F1.8

Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4 ZA

Sony Sonnar T* FE 35mm F2.8 ZA

Sony FE 40mm F2.5 G

Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM

Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 50mm F1.8

Sony FE 50mm F2.5 G

Sony FE 50mm F2.8 Macro

Sony Planar T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA

Sony Sonnar T* FE 55mm F1.8 ZA

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II

Sony FE 85mm F1.8

Sony FE 90mm F2.8 Macro G OSS

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS

Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS

Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM

Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS

Sony FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS

Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS

Full Frame Zooms

Sony FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM

Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II

Sony FE C 16-35mm T3.1

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm F4 ZA OSS

Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens

Sony FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS

Sony FE 28-60mm F4-5.6

Sony FE 28-70mm F2 GM

Sony FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Sony FE PZ 28-135mm F4 G OSS

Sony FE 50-150mm F2 GM

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS

Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS Ⅱ

Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS

Sony FE 100-400mm G Master

Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS

Sony FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS

Misc

Sony 1.4x Teleconverter Lens

Sony 2x Teleconverter Lens

Sony Fisheye Converter

Sony Ultra Wide Converter

