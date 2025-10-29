The trendiest lenses right now are actually the weirdest. All-in-one lenses, and unusual new optics are trending at this photo retailer
The list of trending lenses at one US retailer shows all-in-one zooms and unusual focal lengths are in
Lens launches lately seem to be becoming more unusual than before, with non-traditional zoom ranges, exceptionally bright apertures and more. But it turns out, I’m not the only one excited about all the unusual new lenses being announced. US retailer B&H’s list of trending lenses are packed with new and unusual optics.
The list of trending lenses for October at B&H is filled with several new lenses that don’t fit the most common combination of focal lengths and apertures. Take, for example, the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2. It packs in enough of a zoom range to be called an all-in-one, yet photographers still have that f/2.8 at the widest end.
The Tamron isn’t the only all-in-one zoom on the list. The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 is trending at the retailer as well. While the Nikon has a narrower aperture, its wide-to-super-telephoto reach is an unusual mix.
The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO is another unusual lens on the list. The lens is the first 100-400mm f/2.8 equivalent. OM System sent me one to test out, and my first thoughts were how light the lens is for having both a 400mm equivalent reach and a f/2.8 aperture.
Sony’s first G Master lens with the Macro designation is also trending – which isn’t all that surprising, considering the success of the G Master series. I’m eager to try out the 1.4x magnification on the Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM.
While the lenses that I’m most excited about are the ones with unusual focal lengths and apertures, some standard workhorses are trending right now too, including the Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II.
The full list of trending optics for the month of October at B&H includes:
- Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM Lens
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II
- Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Lens
- Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 Lens
- OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO Lens
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens
- Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 E Lens
- Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 EVO FE
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens
