When Fujifilm launched the X-E5, it also unveiled a new pancake lens that made the new mirrorless feel more like the X100VI compact camera. But for months, the only way to get that new lens was to buy the X-E5 kit. That’s changing, however, as the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 finally has a launch date: December 01.

The Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR is a wide lens with a moderately bright f/2.8 aperture, yet it measures in at less than an inch long (23mm) and weighs just 3.17 oz (90g). That compact size helps Fujifilm’s mirrorless cameras feel more like a compact camera.

I took the Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 – mounted on the X-E5 – on a trip last month. The combo is so small that I could almost forget that I wasn’t shooting with a compact camera.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The lens that practically lives on my Fujifilm is the 50mm f/1, which is stunning but incredibly heavy. The XF 23mm f/2.8 feels like the perfect compromise, considering I could pick up the pancake lens and use it with my existing camera for far less than it would cost to buy the X100VI.

Fujifilm has had pancake lenses before the 23mm, including the XF 27mm R WR. But, the compact lenses' high demand meant the 27mm is difficult to find. I originally searched for the lens back in April to lighten up my own X-T4, but I couldn’t find it in stock anywhere.

I suspect the same could happen to the new 23mm. The Fujifilm X100VI is just starting to show signs of being available without long wait times, more than a year and a half after its launch. With the popularity of Fujifilm’s smaller cameras, I suspect the new 23mm pancake may be a popular choice. Fujifilm fans wanting a pancake may want to jump on the early pre-orders before the list gets too long.

Right now, though, Fujifilm’s “end of 2025” estimate for the new pancake lens finally has a more solid date: December 01. It's available for pre-order at multiple retailers, including Amazon, B&H (US), Adorama (US), and Wex Photo (UK).

