Nikon ZR rules ANOTHER top 10 best-selling camera list within the Japanese market
Map Camera’s October sales report makes good reading for the Big N, while Canon is completely absent
The Big N just hit another home run, as the Nikon ZR has topped a sales listing for another of Japan’s largest camera retailers, Map Camera. News broke soon after Yodobashi Camera listed the Nikon ZR as its top-selling interchangeable-lens camera from October 16 to 31.
This latest sales report, published via Map Camera’s The Map Times is for the entire period of October, with the retail giant stating that it “received many orders” from the initial pre-order date of September 18. So many, in fact, that supply can't keep up with demand.
“Thanks to the manufacturer's efforts, there was a sufficient initial shipment, but sales have continued to increase since then, and as of November, the camera is still on backorder.”
Map Camera’s October sales data makes for good reading for Nikon, with three entries – the other two being the Nikon Z5 II (seventh) and Nikon Zf (ninth). The latter isn’t particularly surprising given the recent release of the Nikon Zf Silver Edition, which has surely boosted sales.
Nikon cameras have been selling well recently, despite a reported drop in the company’s imaging business profits, with Nikon attributing this to strong numbers shifted but smaller RRPs for lower-end, mid-range cameras such as the Nikon Z50 II and Nikon Z5 II.
Elsewhere, there are no particularly surprising entries, but there is a surprising absence in Canon, of which no cameras sit in October’s top ten list. However, Map Camera points out that a lack of a cashback deal may have influenced this – and I’d certainly expect the Canon EOS R6 Mark III to dominate November’s listing.
The ever-popular Sony A7C II sits in second place, with the company’s only other entry being the Sony A7 IV in eighth, both given a boost by cashback deals. The recently released Ricoh GR IV takes third, with the Ricoh GR IIIx – no doubt riding on its younger sibling’s coattails – in fifth.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Fourth place belongs to the Fujifilm X-E5, with the Fujifilm X-M5 swiping sixth and the Fujifilm X-T5 just about creeping into the final spot. Map Camera does highlight X-M5 shortages, theorizing that the camera could place higher if a steady supply of stock were available.
So there you have it. Are you particularly surprised by any of the entries (or lack of)? Let me know in the comments section below.
You might also like...
Check out the best mirrorless cameras. If you're eying up the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, take a look at this sample photo gallery. And here's a link that'll take you straight to the latest camera news.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.