Nikon ZR rules ANOTHER top 10 best-selling camera list within the Japanese market

The Big N just hit another home run, as the Nikon ZR has topped a sales listing for another of Japan’s largest camera retailers, Map Camera. News broke soon after Yodobashi Camera listed the Nikon ZR as its top-selling interchangeable-lens camera from October 16 to 31.

This latest sales report, published via Map Camera’s The Map Times is for the entire period of October, with the retail giant stating that it “received many orders” from the initial pre-order date of September 18. So many, in fact, that supply can't keep up with demand.

“Thanks to the manufacturer's efforts, there was a sufficient initial shipment, but sales have continued to increase since then, and as of November, the camera is still on backorder.”

Map Camera’s October sales data makes for good reading for Nikon, with three entries – the other two being the Nikon Z5 II (seventh) and Nikon Zf (ninth). The latter isn’t particularly surprising given the recent release of the Nikon Zf Silver Edition, which has surely boosted sales.

Nikon cameras have been selling well recently, despite a reported drop in the company’s imaging business profits, with Nikon attributing this to strong numbers shifted but smaller RRPs for lower-end, mid-range cameras such as the Nikon Z50 II and Nikon Z5 II.

Surely Canon’s absence will be rectified next month, given the launch of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III (Image credit: James Artaius)

Elsewhere, there are no particularly surprising entries, but there is a surprising absence in Canon, of which no cameras sit in October’s top ten list. However, Map Camera points out that a lack of a cashback deal may have influenced this – and I’d certainly expect the Canon EOS R6 Mark III to dominate November’s listing.

The ever-popular Sony A7C II sits in second place, with the company’s only other entry being the Sony A7 IV in eighth, both given a boost by cashback deals. The recently released Ricoh GR IV takes third, with the Ricoh GR IIIx – no doubt riding on its younger sibling’s coattails – in fifth.

Fourth place belongs to the Fujifilm X-E5, with the Fujifilm X-M5 swiping sixth and the Fujifilm X-T5 just about creeping into the final spot. Map Camera does highlight X-M5 shortages, theorizing that the camera could place higher if a steady supply of stock were available.

So there you have it. Are you particularly surprised by any of the entries (or lack of)? Let me know in the comments section below.

