Within half a day of preorders opening, Canon announces shortage of RF 45mm f/1.2 STM. Here's why this budget-priced fast prime lens is so so popular

Canon officially unveiled the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM lens in early November 2025, and preorders opened this November 11. Within less than half a day, Canon announced that supply was already limited – an unusually quick shortage, even for the world of high-demand lenses.

This isn't Canon's first supply squeeze. Over the past few years, various RF lenses, bodies, and accessories have experienced delays due to unexpectedly high demand or global component supply issues.

What makes the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM case notable is how fast the shortage appeared – within hours of preorders. It highlights just how many Canon shooters were waiting for a small, lightweight, high-speed prime at this price point.

Canon Japan published an apology and information regarding product supply status: "We are currently experiencing delays in delivery for the following products due to the large number of orders we have received.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and business partners. We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable product supply so that we can deliver products as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding."

Why the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM IS is so popular

Short: speed, affordability, and quality.

For photographers who crave fast glass for bokeh-rich portraits, low-light shooting, or general everyday photography, this lens is perfect. With a super-fast f/1.2 aperture, full autofocus, and a $469 / £479.99 / AU$699.95 price tag, this lens delivers performance previously reserved for Canon's far more expensive L-series optics.

Whether you shoot full-frame or APS-C, this compact prime is a smart, lightweight, and creative choice for almost any photographer.

If you pre-ordered the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM straight away, you might be one of the first Canon shooters holding this little, high-quality compact prime lens in your hands. If not, but you're absolutely after this lens, patience may be required.

With Canon confirming an early shortage of the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM, restocks could take weeks – or even months – to arrive.

Alternatives

Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM next to the Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L (Image credit: James Artaius)

In the meantime, you might find another Canon RF lens, though many come with higher price tags or slightly different specs that make them more of a compromise. But with Canon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 sale and refurbished services, you might be lucky.

The RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, for example, offers great sharpness and portability at a good price ($239.99 / £219.99 / AU$352), while the RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM doubles as a close-up lens with image stabilization ($589.99 / £564.99 / AU$839).

If you are after a premium build and exceptional low-light performance, the RF 50mm f/1.2 L USM remains one of Canon's finest primes – though its price tag sits firmly in professional territory ($2599 / £2,589.99 / AU$4,099).

But if the RF 45mm f/1.2 STM is THE lens on your wish list, keep an eye on restock alerts. Because once it's back on shelves, it will disappear again in the blink of an eye.

