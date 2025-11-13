This new lens mixes a 10mm ultra-wide with a bright f/2.8 aperture – and a surprising price
The 7Artisans AF 10mm f/2.8 has officially launched... and with a budget price
The challenge of fitting an ultra-wide view into a crop sensor without fisheye distortion often means lenses like a 10mm f/2.8 command a higher price – but third-party optics maker 7Artisans has a new budget option. The 7Artisans AF 10mm f/2.8 is an ultra-wide autofocus lens for Sony E, Fujifilm X Mount, and Nikon Z APS-C cameras that slides in with a $199 / £169 price.
Previously announced last month, fans knew a new 10mm was coming, but now the lens has officially launched. The launch clarifies a key missing detail: price. The lens debuts at $199 in the US and £169 in the UK. The US price is around $60 more than simply converting the ¥999 price in China to USD, suggesting a tariff impact that’s not insignificant.
The lens mixes a 105.3-degree field-of-view with a maximum f/2.8 aperture, a combination that the company says is good for astrophotography, landscapes, and architecture.
The company also says the lens is “close-to-zero distortion.” Factors like barrel distortion, vignetting, and sharpness is hard to vet from a simple list of tech specs, as are factors like autofocus speed and accuracy. The lens also seems to only have seals at the mount, which isn’t too surprising for a budget optic.
But while I’ll wait for the reviews to get too excited, the lens could be a welcome budget option for photographers looking for a cheap ultra-wide, particularly with autofocus. 7Artisans already has a 10mm f/3.5 lens, but it’s a manual focus lens, and the aperture isn’t as bright. Options like the Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie are similarly manual focus.
Ultra-wides with autofocus like the Fujifilm XF 8mm f/3.5 sit a higher price point. Zooms like the Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR or the Sigma 10-18mm f/2.8 DC DN are even steeper.
For the Sony E-Mount, the 7Artisans lens will have a bit more competition, where there’s the similarly priced Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air. Sony shooters also have access to the cheaper TTArtisan AF 14mm f/3.5, as well as higher-priced optics like Sony’s own E 11mm f/1.8.
The Nikon Z mount has fewer ultra-wide primes, but there's the Nikon DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens for APS-C cameras, as well as some third-party options like the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air.
While the verdict on image quality and performance remains to be seen, the ultra-wide mixed with the autofocus motor and price may be highly tempting if the images hold up to scrutiny. The lens is available to pre-order from B&H in the US and Amazon in the UK.
