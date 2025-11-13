Here's proof a fast portrait prime with autofocus doesn't need to cost a fortune

Meike has announced a new 85mm full-frame autofocus lens for Sony FE, Nikon Z, and L-mount cameras. The 85mm F1.8 SE Mark II is Meike's second 85mm f/1.8 autofocus lens in its SE series, and it's said to have improved image quality with reduced chromatic aberration, plus faster focussing speed and a closer minimum focus distance (0.65m vs. 0.85m). With its 85mm focal length and fast f/1.8 maximum aperture, the lens is ideally positioned for portrait photography, from close-up facial shots to full-body compositions.

(Image credit: Meike)

At 100.2mm long and 76mm in diameter, the lens is impressively compact for its speed and focal length, and at 369g it's also light weight. Inside, the optical path is comprised of 11 elements arranged in 7 groups - 2 elements more than in the mark I lens - and the rounded 11-blade diaphragm is an improvement over the 9-blade iris in the original lens.

(Image credit: Meike)

But what really sets the 85mm F1.8 SE Mark II apart from other accessibly-priced Chinese lenses is that it has autofocus, with full lens-body electronic communication. Meike has employed a stepping motor AF system, which is said to be quiet, responsive and precise, while also supporting eye- and face-detection. On the rear of the lens is a USB-C port for applying firmware updates.

(Image credit: Meike)

The Meike 85mm F1.8 SE Mark II is available to buy now, priced at $229.99. For context, that's less than half the price of the equivalent Sony FE 85mm F1.8 or Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S.