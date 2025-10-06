Medium format Hasselblad lens is a top-three seller, in major Japanese retailer’s lens sales list

In a pretty shocking turn of events, the brilliant Hasselblad XCD 55V is one of the top three best-selling lenses at Yodobashi, one of Japan's biggest electronics retailers.

For a Hasselblad lens to crack the top ten would be news enough, but for the 55V to be the third best-seller in Yodobashi's top 10 sales list for the first half of September is pretty huge.

The sudden boost in sales of the medium-format lens, released back in 2022, surely has everything to do with the recent release of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C. The $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 camera has rather remarkably topped Yodobashi’s camera ranking for the first half of September.

The top 10 lens list has the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II in the top spot, with the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5–7.1 L IS USM in second. Here's the full listing…

Only one Nikon lens made the list, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

As you can see, Canon has the greatest number of inclusions, with the aforementioned 100-500mm in second, along with the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 in fifth, RF 70-200mm f/2.8L in seventh and RF 100-400mm in tenth.

Sony had a decent showing, taking both first and fourth, the latter being the FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II, while a pair of Sigma lenses featured in sixth and eighth, the brand new 200mm f/2 (E-mount) and amazing 16–300mm (RF), respectively. Only one Nikon lens made the top 10, in the form of the Z 24-120mm f/4 S in ninth.

It's also interesting that the only primes in this top ten are the Hasselblad 55V and the Sigma 200mm – two very, very specialist lenses. It's always great to see exotic primes selling well!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Thinking of picking up a new optic? Check out the best Hasselblad lenses, the best Sony lenses, the best Canon RF lenses, and the best Nikon Z lenses.