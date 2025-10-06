Medium format Hasselblad lens is a top-three seller, in major Japanese retailer’s lens sales list
Three-year-old Hasselblad lens resurfaces to make Yodobashi's top three for sales, following the release of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C
In a pretty shocking turn of events, the brilliant Hasselblad XCD 55V is one of the top three best-selling lenses at Yodobashi, one of Japan's biggest electronics retailers.
For a Hasselblad lens to crack the top ten would be news enough, but for the 55V to be the third best-seller in Yodobashi's top 10 sales list for the first half of September is pretty huge.
The sudden boost in sales of the medium-format lens, released back in 2022, surely has everything to do with the recent release of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C. The $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 camera has rather remarkably topped Yodobashi’s camera ranking for the first half of September.
The top 10 lens list has the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II in the top spot, with the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5–7.1 L IS USM in second. Here's the full listing…
- Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5–7.1 L IS USM
- Hasselblad XCD 55V
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM
- Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | S (E-mount)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM
- Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | C (RF)
- Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
- Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6–8 IS USM
As you can see, Canon has the greatest number of inclusions, with the aforementioned 100-500mm in second, along with the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 in fifth, RF 70-200mm f/2.8L in seventh and RF 100-400mm in tenth.
Sony had a decent showing, taking both first and fourth, the latter being the FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II, while a pair of Sigma lenses featured in sixth and eighth, the brand new 200mm f/2 (E-mount) and amazing 16–300mm (RF), respectively. Only one Nikon lens made the top 10, in the form of the Z 24-120mm f/4 S in ninth.
It's also interesting that the only primes in this top ten are the Hasselblad 55V and the Sigma 200mm – two very, very specialist lenses. It's always great to see exotic primes selling well!
