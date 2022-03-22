Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS review

A good budget option, this lens is compact, lightweight and relatively affordable for an own-brand Sony standard zoom. With fast autofocus and 3-stop optical stabilization, it ticks all the right boxes for casual, everyday shooting and travel photography, although the maximum field of view is naturally more restrictive than with Sony’s 24-70mm lenses, and the long-zoom aperture rating of f/5.6 is comparatively slow.

There’s been a big uptake of the Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS, largely because it’s a popular kit lens option with Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras. It’s pretty compact and lightweight for a full-frame compatible standard zoom lens, at 73x83mm and 295g, despite lacking a retractable design. It also includes a 3-stop optical stabilizer, which comes in very handy on first-generation A7-series cameras that lack in-body stabilization.

Specifications

Mount: Sony E (FE)

Full-frame: Yes

Autofocus: Yes

Stabilisation: Yes

Lens construction: 9 elements in 8 groups

Angle of view: 75-34 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 7

Minimum aperture: f/22-36

Minimum focusing distance: 0.3-0.45m

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.19x

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions: 73x83mm

Weight: 295g

Key features

(Image credit: Sony)

The compact and lightweight construction of this lens makes it ideal for everyday and travel shooting, backed up by optical stabilization for consistently sharp handheld results, even on early Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras the don’t have IBIS. Rain needn’t stop play either, as the lens features weather-seals, although it doesn’t have a rubber gasket on the mounting plate.



The optical path features three aspherical elements and one ED (Extra-low Dispersion) element, while the autofocus system is quick and quiet, based on a linear stepping motor. The minimum focus distance is a mere 0.3m at the short end of the zoom range, rising to 0.45m at the long end. The zoom and focus rings operate smoothly but there’s no AF/MF switch, the lens instead relying on the use of in-camera menus. The aperture is controlled by a 7-blade diaphragm which is reasonably well-rounded.

Performance

With quick autofocus and effective optical stabilization, the lens performs well overall. Levels of sharpness are very acceptable across the whole image frame at most combinations of focal length and aperture, although corner-sharpness drops off at the short end of the zoom range, at apertures wider than f/5.6. Color fringing is well controlled but pincushion distortion is heavy in the 50-70mm sector of the zoom range, when uncorrected.

Lab results

We run a range of lab tests under controlled conditions, using the Imatest Master testing suite. Photos of test charts are taken across the range of apertures and zooms (where available), then analyzed for sharpness, distortion and chromatic aberrations.



We use Imatest SFR (spatial frequency response) charts and analysis software to plot lens resolution at the center of the image frame, corners and mid-point distances, across the range of aperture settings and, with zoom lenses, at four different focal lengths. The tests also measure distortion and color fringing (chromatic aberration).



Sharpness:

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Sharpness is good overall although center-sharpness drops off a bit at the long end of the zoom range and the same goes for corner-sharpness at the short end.



Fringing:

(Image credit: Future)

There’s very little color fringing throughout the entire zoom range, even at the extreme edges and corners of the frame.



Distortion:

(Image credit: Future)

Barrel distortion can be noticeable at 28mm, while pincushion distortion is quite severe at focal lengths from 50mm to 70mm. On the plus side, automatic corrections are available in-camera, and when processing RAW files.

Verdict

A good budget option, this lens is compact, lightweight and relatively affordable for an own-brand Sony standard zoom. With fast autofocus and 3-stop optical stabilization, it ticks all the right boxes for casual, everyday shooting and travel photography, although the maximum field of view is naturally more restrictive than with Sony’s 24-70mm lenses, and the long-zoom aperture rating of f/5.6 is comparatively modest.

