Photographer Tyler DeVane has amassed thousands of followers on social media, where he shares his stunning shots of birds and wildlife. The kicker? DeVane is just ten years old – and he captures his wildlife images with a bridge camera.

DeVane has grown up around cameras – his mother is a family and maternity photographer. But he didn’t turn his curiosity and creativity around nature from drawings to photography until age nine.

He saved up the money he earned from sharing his drawings on social media to buy the Sony RX10 IV, a bridge camera with a 24-600mm equivalent zoom lens.

(Image credit: Tyler DeVane)

Now the 10-year-old has nearly 25,000 followers on TikTok (and almost as many on Instagram) and he even has a 2026 calendar full of his own wildlife images.

DeVane says that kids just need patience to try wildlife photography. “Go outside and start taking pictures,” he said. “You will eventually learn and get better. It doesn’t matter if you are good or bad. Just enjoy it.”

(Image credit: Tyler DeVane)

Tyler’s mother, Poliana DeVane, says that watching her son learn photography has inspired her own work. While she doesn’t have a long lens and is usually the designated driver and spotter, she says watching her son learn photography has opened up an entirely new world.

“I’ve learned so much about birds because of him, and it’s reminded me what it feels like to learn something purely out of curiosity and joy,” she said.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tyler often spends two or three times a week either heading out to take pictures or editing photos. “He used to just shoot in our backyard, but now he loves exploring,” his mom said.

Tyler DeVane with his camera (Image credit: Poliana DeVane)

“Most weekends, he likes waking up early, and we drive to some of our favorite birding spots here in New Jersey. He can be patient, but he’s still ten, so there’s a lot of moving around and following curiosity.”

When Tyler started a 30-day photo challenge, sharing a new photo and facts about the bird or animal in the image, his work started gaining more traction online. Fans requested a photo calendar, and he was recently featured on the Sony Alpha Universe blog.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tyler DeVane) (Image credit: Tyler DeVane) (Image credit: Tyler DeVane) (Image credit: Tyler DeVane)

Poliana says parents don’t have to be photographers to support a child’s interest in the art form.

“Give them a way to take pictures, even a phone is enough at the beginning, and just go outside. Let them follow what they’re drawn to. Kids pick up the technical side incredibly fast, especially with YouTube and online tutorials. And if there are local nature groups, bird walks or camera clubs in your area, those can be great too. The key is to keep it fun and pressure-free.”

Tyler’s work serves as a reminder that age is just a number – and even a beginner camera can take stunning images. Follow along with Tyler’s work on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube or his website.

You may also like…

Browse the best bridge cameras or the best cameras for wildlife. Or, find more inspiration on the idea that age is just a number.