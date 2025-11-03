The best Black Friday camera deals

As the shopping calendar reaches peak season, US photographers should mark one date in red: November 28, when America’s Black Friday officially kicks off and continues through to Cyber Monday on December 1.

This is when camera specialists and major retailers unveil the deepest discounts of the year on bodies, lenses, and accessories – from long-time wish-list favorites to the upgrades you’ve been eyeing.

If you can’t wait to lock in savings, many US retailers are already dropping serious early deals. Whether you’re browsing Amazon, B&H, Adorama, or Best Buy, there are bargains to be had - and depending on stock and brand, you might spot a price too good to pass up before the official kickoff.

Best Black Friday camera deals

Save $137.50 DJI Osmo 360: was $549.99 now $412.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.

Save $600 Nikon D850: was $2,596.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ The Nikon D850 is a rock-solid 45.7MP workhorse that delivers stunning detail, huge dynamic range, and pro-grade reliability for everything from weddings to wild landscapes.

Save $80.99 Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $899.99 now $819 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Canon EOS R50 offers a 24.2MP sensor, DIGIC X processor, and fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II (autofocus). It captures oversampled 4K 30p video with no crop and shoots up to 15fps (frames per second). The flip-out touchscreen and compact RF-S lens make it ideal for vlogging and hybrid shooting.

Save $120.99 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $679.99 now $559 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.

Save $20.99 GoPro Hero: was $219.99 now $199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The GoPro Hero (2024) is a tough little action camera that shoots crisp 4K video and 12MP photos, built to slip into your pocket and follow you anywhere from city streets to mountain trails, even underwater.

Save $503 Nikon Z6 III: was $2,699.95 now $2,196.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Nikon Z6 III is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers superb image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and impressive 6K video recording - making it ideal for both photographers and hybrid creators.

Save $302 Panasonic Lumix S9 (in Pink): was $1,499.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The pink Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.

Save $701.99 Sony A7 IV: was $2,699.99 now $1,998 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Sony Alpha 7 IV is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers exceptional image quality, advanced autofocus, and 4K 60p video, making it a true hybrid workhorse for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday, November 28, 2025. However, many major retailers start rolling out early deals well before the big day – often a week or even two in advance. The event then continues through the weekend and wraps up on Cyber Monday, December 1, when you’ll find the final wave of offers before prices return to normal.

Do I need a Amazon Prime subscription for Black Friday?

Short answer: No, you don’t need Amazon Prime to shop Black Friday deals.

However, if you plan to buy mainly from Amazon, Prime is certainly worth having. Some of the biggest discounts (including Lightning Deals) are Prime-exclusive, and you’ll get fast, free delivery that helps you snag limited-stock items in time.

If you’re not a member, consider the 30-day free trial for the event, and better yet, if you're a student, Amazon is offering you 6 months for FREE! - You can always cancel before it renews.