Save Big on Thypoch’s Simera primes – Up to $180 off at B&H Photo

Thypoch’s growing lineup of Simera lenses has been quietly winning over photographers who crave classic manual focus glass with modern optical precision – and right now, these lenses are available at prices that are simply too good to ignore. B&H is running an incredible promotion across multiple Simera models, offering savings that make these boutique lenses an even smarter buy for creative shooters. Whether you’re a mirrorless photographer chasing cinematic depth or a rangefinder purist, there’s a deal here worth snapping up before it’s gone.

Starting with the Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4, this beautifully built lens – available for Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Sony E mounts – is now just $399, down from $549, saving you $150. It’s a bright, fast prime that delivers a smooth manual focus experience with a stunning 14-blade aperture for creamy bokeh and cinematic depth. Compact, tactile, and full of character, the 28mm Simera gives street and reportage photographers that perfect balance between speed, sharpness, and feel.

Leica M-mount users can also take advantage of an impressive deal on the Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4, now priced at $859 instead of $999, saving you $140. Designed for the discerning rangefinder photographer, the 21mm Simera is an ultra-wide lens that retains edge sharpness and minimal distortion while maintaining the brand’s signature character and mechanical craftsmanship. It’s a lens that feels as good to use as it looks – and at this price, it’s a tempting alternative to far pricier Leica glass.

For those who prefer a classic field of view, the Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts might just be the standout offer. Originally $549, it’s now just $369 – a massive $180 saving. The 35mm focal length is a timeless favourite for storytelling, and this version brings expressive rendering and a bright f/1.4 aperture in a beautifully engineered body. It’s fast, compact, and ideal for everyday shooting – from portraits and travel to documentary work.

Thypoch has quickly carved out a reputation for blending vintage-inspired design with modern performance, and this round of discounts makes the Simera series even more appealing.

For photographers who love the tactile satisfaction of manual focus and crave a distinctive look to their images, these deals represent unbeatable value. Whichever mount you use, these lenses deliver a creative spark that’s hard to find elsewhere – and at these prices, they’re practically irresistible.