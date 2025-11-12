Save Big on Thypoch’s Simera primes – Up to $180 off at B&H Photo
Too Good to Miss: Thypoch Simera 21mm, 28mm and 35mmhit lowest prices Yet
Thypoch’s growing lineup of Simera lenses has been quietly winning over photographers who crave classic manual focus glass with modern optical precision – and right now, these lenses are available at prices that are simply too good to ignore. B&H is running an incredible promotion across multiple Simera models, offering savings that make these boutique lenses an even smarter buy for creative shooters. Whether you’re a mirrorless photographer chasing cinematic depth or a rangefinder purist, there’s a deal here worth snapping up before it’s gone.
The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 is a beautifully crafted, fast manual-focus prime offering cine-style rendering with a luminous f/1.4 aperture - now available at an exceptional price.
Starting with the Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4, this beautifully built lens – available for Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Sony E mounts – is now just $399, down from $549, saving you $150. It’s a bright, fast prime that delivers a smooth manual focus experience with a stunning 14-blade aperture for creamy bokeh and cinematic depth. Compact, tactile, and full of character, the 28mm Simera gives street and reportage photographers that perfect balance between speed, sharpness, and feel.
The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 is an ultra-wide, expertly crafted manual-focus prime designed for discerning rangefinder shooters, offering a luminous f/1.4 aperture and distinctive optical character.
Leica M-mount users can also take advantage of an impressive deal on the Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4, now priced at $859 instead of $999, saving you $140. Designed for the discerning rangefinder photographer, the 21mm Simera is an ultra-wide lens that retains edge sharpness and minimal distortion while maintaining the brand’s signature character and mechanical craftsmanship. It’s a lens that feels as good to use as it looks – and at this price, it’s a tempting alternative to far pricier Leica glass.
The Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 is a fast, compact manual-focus prime that delivers expressive imagery and cinematic depth across Nikon Z or Canon RF mounts, now offered at a standout value.
For those who prefer a classic field of view, the Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts might just be the standout offer. Originally $549, it’s now just $369 – a massive $180 saving. The 35mm focal length is a timeless favourite for storytelling, and this version brings expressive rendering and a bright f/1.4 aperture in a beautifully engineered body. It’s fast, compact, and ideal for everyday shooting – from portraits and travel to documentary work.
Thypoch has quickly carved out a reputation for blending vintage-inspired design with modern performance, and this round of discounts makes the Simera series even more appealing.
For photographers who love the tactile satisfaction of manual focus and crave a distinctive look to their images, these deals represent unbeatable value. Whichever mount you use, these lenses deliver a creative spark that’s hard to find elsewhere – and at these prices, they’re practically irresistible.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
