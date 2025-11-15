Is this REALLY "the camera that ruined everything"?

I’ve just watched a very interesting retrospective on the Sony A7S. I can’t believe it’s been over a decade since Sony debuted its full-frame hybrid series, which culminated (for now) in the Sony A7S III.

Today, the camera’s 12MP sensor and lack of internal 4K seem laughable. Upon its release, though, the Sony A7S was lauded for its low-light capabilities and its ability to capture uncompressed 4:2:2 4K video.

But YouTuber and videographer, Ed Prosser, has made a bold statement, calling the A7S "the camera that ruined everything". To understand the minutiae of that statement, you’ll have to watch the full video (embedded below) – but by and large, he’s referring to how the A7S redefined low-light shooting. It essentially created the conversation.

The Camera that Ruined Everything (w/@philipbloom) - YouTube Watch On

The video features interview excerpts with famed YouTuber, blogger and filmmaker, Philip Bloom, who says: "I think the A7S definitely started this obsession with how good a camera is in low light (...) these days we kind of just assume all cameras are good in low light".

Philip’s presence is significant, not only because he’s well known within the YouTube imaging sphere, but because around the time of the A7S’ launch, he was one of the vloggers leading the charge in terms of video review content. And indeed, Ed himself admits that the A7S was the first camera he was influenced to buy via a YouTube video.

To find out how A7S video footage stacks up today, and to dive deeper into its stills imaging capabilities, make sure you watch the entirety of Ed’s video (above). And if you’re sold on the A7S series, but are waiting for the next generation, take a look at the latest Sony rumors. After all, it’s been over five years since the launch of the Sony A7S III…

You might also like...

Check out the Sony A7S III vs the Sony A7S II, as well as the best Sony cameras. Plus, here's the Nikon ZR vs Sony FX3: This fight is WAY closer than you might expect!