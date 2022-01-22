Best lenses for Sony A7RIII and A7R IV

Sony’s excellent full-frame mirrorless cameras have been wowing users ever since their inception, and the A7R III and latest model the A7R IV are no exception. It’s not just high quality camera bodies that Sony focuses on though, because its lens range is impressive, too.

Able to take full advantage of the G and GM lens series’ superb optical quality, the A7R III and IV both offer in body image stabilization. That means that many E-mount lenses that fit to these bodies can be sold without stabilization built-in, thanks to the 5.5 stops of IBIS. This can save on price, size, and weight for those that need it.

We’ve rounded up six of the best lenses for both full-frame mirrorless cameras here, with a variety of wide angle zooms, prime lenses, and telephoto options that are all some of the best in their class (if not the best) with a spectrum of price points suiting A7R III and IV owners no matter their budget.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in optical clarity, superior lens coatings, perfected element design, and occasionally in-built stabilization then look no further than the GM series lenses. GM, standing for G Master or Gold Master, sits in a class all of its own above the already fantastic G series line and holds the best optical clarity and performance that Sony can muster. Fast autofocus motors, durable lens construction, and smooth handling all come together in GM lenses to give a premium lens experience, though this reflects in the price as well.

So whether you’re looking for a wide aperture, wide angle prime for landscapes, or a fast, sharp telephoto zoom for gig photography, we’ve got you covered in our guide to the best lenses for the Sony A7R III and IV.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM This 24-70mm is super sharp with a circular aperture design for smooth bokeh Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 18 elements in 13 groups Dimensions: 87 x 136mm Weight: 886g Filter size: 82mm Reasons to buy + F/2.8 aperture throughout zoom range + Almost no chromatic aberration Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared with competitors - No in-lens stabilization

As a high-end 24-70mm zoom for the Sony A7R III and IV, this comes stacked with sharpness. An extreme aspherical (XA) lens element is specially designed to enhance sharpness edge to edge as well as maintaining that clarity throughout the zoom range. It lacks image stabilization and instead relies on the A7R III and IV’s in body image stabilization which offers a whopping 5.5 stops of IS.

Touted as having amazing bokeh, Sony has designed this lens’s diaphragm with 9 blades for a more circular shape, providing soft and even bokeh shapes even when stopped down to narrower apertures.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA A premium 50mm that's super sharp and worth every penny Specifications Maximum aperture: f/1.4 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 12 elements in 9 groups Dimensions: 83 x 108mm Weight: 778g Filter size: 72mm Reasons to buy + Ultra wide f/1.4 aperture + Great lens coatings reduce flare Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a 50mm prime - Not fully weather sealed

If you took a nifty fifty and put it on steroids, this might be the result. As expensive as it is, this 50mm gives you a big bang for the buck. It comes with an unsurprisingly wide aperture of f/1.4 which aids subject isolation and favors low light shooting and a T* lens coating is used to reduce ghosting and flare.

It’s able to produce smooth bokeh for gorgeous out of focus backgrounds because of an 11 blade aperture design that’s specially shaped to produce a round aperture for circular bokeh results. The Super Sonic wave Motor (SSM) enhances the lens further with fast, silent autofocus response.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS A true 1:1 macro lens with in-built stabilization Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 15 elements in 11 groups Dimensions: 79 x 130mm Weight: 602g Filter size: 62mm Reasons to buy + In lens image stabilization + Excellent macro working distance + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Fitted with helpful distance markers, this true to life macro lens has a 1:1 reproduction ratio (1.0x magnification) which a lens has to reach before it can be considered a true macro lens. It’s great value for money and focuses to infinity so it can be used as a standard lens too. It’s ideal for portraiture due to the longer focal length and wide f/2.8 aperture.

Optical SteadyShot (OSS) stabilization keeps the frame steady when shooting, which aids enormously when photographing macro subjects. A minimum focusing distance of 28cm brings tiny details to the fore and the autofocus/manual switch can be engaged via a pull on the focus ring itself.

(Image credit: Sony)

This ultra wide zoom kicks things up a notch compared with its f/4 cousin, both in terms of optical quality and price. However, for those that want uncompromising quality for their A7R III and IV this is the ultra wide to have. Capable of shooting as wide as f/2.8 makes it perfect for astrophotography and low light, and the Nano AR Coating II reduces flare and ghosting impressively.

Autofocusing is fast and accurate, capable of tracking subjects with ease because of the XD Linear Motors which operate speedily and quietly. There’s no traditional filter thread on the front element though – for that, you’ll need to attach gel filters to the rear of the lens.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS A solid choice for gigging pros or enthusiasts that want reliability and clarity Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 23 elements in 18 groups Dimensions: 88 x 200mm Weight: 1480g Filter size: 77mm Reasons to buy + Good Optical SteadyShot stabilization + High quality sharpness and bokeh Reasons to avoid - Quite big and very heavy - Feels oversized on A7 bodies

A classic 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens makes it into almost every professional photographer’s kit bag at one time or another, and many enthusiasts’ too. It’s so versatile that it performs well at a wide variety of subjects, perfect for low light concert photography because of its wide f/2.8 aperture which is constant throughout the zoom range, and ideal for portraits due to easy subject isolation.

The G Master quality shines through in this lens in the form of an XA (extreme aspherical) element and ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements that keep color fringing and lens distortion to a minimum.

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G A pocket rocket, this wide prime is ideal for those on a stricter budget Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 8 elements in 7 groups Dimensions: 68 x 45mm Weight: 162g Filter size: 49mm Reasons to buy + Lightweight design suits A7 bodies + Strong, stylish build quality and design + De-clickable aperture ring Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey for a 24mm f/2.8

This is the 'wide' model of a trio of lenses from Sony that offer portability in a compact design with the same external appearance, (the other two are a 40mm and 50mm). Three aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion element help to minimize flare when shooting toward light sources, and minimize color fringing on contrasted subjects.

A fairly fast aperture makes it suitable for interior or any kind of low light shooting scenario and its circular aperture blades produce soft, flattering bokeh. Two linear motors in the lens make it speedy and precise when autofocusing, and a minimum focusing distance of 24cm keeps it versatile for up-close details, too.