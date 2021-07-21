Best camera for sports photography in 2021

The best camera for sports photography will keep up with anything from motorsport to football to the javelin. No matter what your sporting passion may be, we've selected a range of cameras, from affordable bridge cameras to high-end professional bodies, that will help you capture the stunning mid-action shot you're after.

The best camera for sports photography won't necessarily be the same as the best camera for professionals, or even the best mirrorless camera or best DSLR. This is because you'll want to look for certain features that are well-suited to photographing fast-paced action.

One of the most important features is a good burst mode. This refers to how many frames per second your camera can capture. The faster it is, the more likely you are to capture that winning mid-action shot. Mirrorless cameras tend to be more impressive in this area, as they don't have a physical shutter to move. However, there are many DSLRs that have perfectly respectable burst modes as well.

However, a great burst mode means very little without a good buffer depth to accompany it. This refers to the amount of continuous photos a camera can take before it needs to pause. If you're shooting in JPEG, then you'll find that there will be a larger buffer than if you're shooting in RAW. However, professional cameras should be capable of decent buffer depths for RAW files.

Another super important feature for the best camera for sports photography is a fast and efficient autofocus. Without an autofocus that's able to keep up with the action, you'll likely end up with a lot of mis-focused images that will make you want to tear your hair out! You'll want to look for a good coverage of autofocus points – and if the camera has a sophisticated AF tracking system, then you're definitely on the right lines.

Whether it's photographing a Formula 1 car racing around the track or a sprinter reaching the finish line, almost all sports photography requires an absolutely essential ingredient: a telephoto lens. If you have a bit more cash to splash, then you'll want to plump for an interchangeable-lens camera that has great telephoto options. Alternatively, if you're on a budget, then you'd do well to consider a compact camera with a generous zoom – such as the bridge cameras we've listed at the top of this article.

To help you find the best camera for sports photography for your needs, we've split this guide into three different categories. Simply use the navigation links to jump to the section you're interested in.

Bridge cameras for beginners

If you’re looking for something straightforward, self-contained and affordable that’ll allow you to get some good shots of the kids’ sports days, look no further. These bridge cameras have large zoom lenses that let you get close to the action, are designed to be intuitive to use, and all carry smaller price tags than mirrorless cameras or DSLRs.

Bridge cameras may not offer all of the high-end functionality of professional mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, but for the money you spend, you do get a heck of a lot. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of the Panasonic Lumix FZ300 (known as the FZ330 outside of North America). It's an inexpensive bridge camera with an impressively big 24x optical zoom that’s perfect for sports photography. It’s no slouch in burst shooting either, with a 4K Photo mode that allows you to utilize the 30fps 4K frame rate for the purposes of stills shooting – as long as you don’t mind a resolution cut to 8MP. Although resolution more generally is the camera’s main area of disadvantage – its resolution tops out at 12.1MP, meaning it’s not a great choice if you’re planning to make prints, and the relatively small sensor does affect performance in low light. If neither of these are important factors for you, this is a strong choice for simple sports photography.

While Panasonic has brought out a few new cameras in this particular wheelhouse, namely the FZ2000 and the FZ1000 II, we reckon this is the optimal buy for relatively newbie sports shooters. Still widely available, the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 offers an amazing level of functionality for its price, with an impressive 16x optical zoom lens that delivers the goods, even if the maximum aperture does fall pretty sharply once you push the zoom beyond 170mm. With multiple different burst modes to play with and satisfying, DSLR-style handling, the FZ1000 offers plenty of functionality for any sports photographer, and its video features are no slouch either, with 4K 30p video that looks great and can also be used to extract high-quality stills.

It’s just… an enormous zoom lens, isn’t it? If you’ve ever wanted to stand at the side of a football pitch and zoom in so far that you can see a player’s individual follicles (and really, who hasn’t?) then the Nikon CoolPix P950, with its 83x optical zoom, is the camera for you. A little more affordable than the flagship P1000, this impressive camera can bring even the most distant subjects within easy reach. There are a few sharpness issues at the telephoto end, particularly if you’re working at high ISO settings, but in all honesty it’s much more usable than it has any right to be.

Read more: Nikon Coolpix P950 review

Sports cameras for enthusiasts

For enthusiasts who know what they’re doing and want a camera that’ll give them options to suit their level of expertise, these are the best DSLRs and mirrorless cameras for sports photography. These models all have the impressive burst-shooting rates needed for shooting fast action, and give the user access to the kinds of excellent lenses that’ll deliver great results every time.

Some have questioned the need for the humble DSLR in the age of the mirrorless camera, but Canon came out fighting with the versatile, well-engineered EOS 90D. It’s a do-it-all DSLR designed to function well in myriad different shooting situations, fast enough for sports photographers while also boasting rugged weatherproofing for outdoor use. Its sophisticated metering system helps nail the exposures in JPEG mode – useful, as the RAW buffer is a little limited compared to the competition. Surprisingly for a DSLR, the EOS 90D really comes into its own in Live View mode using the LCD, with great touchscreen controls and a solid Live View autofocus system.

Read more: Canon EOS 90D review

More than just an update to the X-T3, more than just another mirrorless APS-C camera – the Fujifilm X-T4 is one of the best cameras ever made. With all-metal construction and dial-led controls, it’s fantastic to handle, and it produces gorgeous, vibrant images straight out of camera. Fast burst shooting, a big buffer (well, big for JPEGS), great high-ISO performance, a terrific stable of X-system lenses – it’s got it all for sports shooters. Any negatives? Well, a lot of attention was paid to the (brilliant) 4K video on the X-T4, and while this is obviously all to the good, it does mean that the asking price is a little high if you’re only planning to shoot stills.

Read more: Fujifilm X-T4 review

The new baby in Nikon’s Z range of mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z 50 is an APS-C model aimed squarely at enthusiasts and newbies looking to take their first step into mirrorless shooting. It’s a great choice for sports photography thanks not only to its 11fps burst shooting but also its sophisticated autofocus system and impressive image quality, with dynamic range you’ll be talking about for days. It’s a good system to invest in with one eye on the future – though that does mean the native lens selection is currently a little limited. The most telephoto reach you’ll currently get with a Z-branded lens is 250mm. While an FTZ adapter does help here, using F-mount lenses is a good stopgap solution but not ideal in the long run. Still, with every sign that Nikon plans to make this system a future priority, the Z 50 represents a solid investment.

Read more: Nikon Z 50 review

A long-awaited update to the much-loved E-M1 Mark II, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is an exceptional mirrorless camera for sports shooting, and, well, for pretty much everything else as well. Its many standout features synergise beautifully – amazing 60fps burst RAW shooting meets a generous RAW buffer of 286 shots; incredibly effective in-body 7.5-stop image stabilisation meets well-engineered, ergonomic handling. Access to the massive stable of Micro Four Thirds lenses is no bad thing either – though that does mean the trade-off of the small MFT sensor. Also, recent news that Olympus has sold off its camera division does mean the future of support for the camera is currently a little uncertain. Still, this is undeniably a superb machine for sports shooting.

Read more: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III review

Mirrorless cameras have a reputation, somewhat unfounded, for being little fiddly things, lacking the grip and heft of DSLRs. The Panasonic Lumix G9 will be a pleasant surprise to anyone who thinks this way, with its prominent front grip and rugged build – what’s more, it’s got the imaging tech inside to back up its looks. Being able to shoot up to 60fps with the electronic shutter is a boon for sports photographers, and the 20fps rate with continuous focus is no slouch either. Also, it’s possible to use the camera’s 6K video capabilities to extract stills in the exact same way other Panasonic cameras use 4K, only this time the resolution is 18MP rather than 8. This camera gives the sports photographer a ton of tools to play with – it’s a seriously impressive piece of kit.

Read more: Panasonic Lumix G9 review

Sony has done a great job of carving out a niche for its APS-C cameras alongside the full-frame flagships – the A6000 series are known for being fast and light, with burst and autofocus speeds to rival those of the pros. This generally makes them great for sports photography, and the A6600, the newest of the bunch, is no exception, with 11fps burst shooting and a sophisticated 425-point autofocus system that boasts features like real-time Eye AF tracking – a great tool for keeping track of a fast-moving player. It’s a little disappointing that the shot buffer has been reduced from the previous (and cheaper) A6500, but this is still an exceptional imaging machine.

Read more: Sony A6600 review

Professional sports cameras

These are best professional sports cameras right now, for those who shot action subjects for a living and need the ultimate in speed, durability and reliability.

10. Sony A1 The fastest sports camera on the planet Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full Frame Megapixels: 50.1MP Lens: Sony E mount LCD: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1.44million dots Viewfinder: EVF, 9.44million dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 50fps electronic shutter, 10fps mechanical Max video resolution: 8K User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $6,498 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Unprecedented 30fps burst shooting + 8K video that doesn't overheat + Hybrid CFexpress A and SD card slots Reasons to avoid - Stabilization is still suspect - 30fps isn't guaranteed - No articulating screen

This could be the ultimate mirrorless camera. There is literally nothing it can't shoot. Sports? Check, thanks to its unreal 30fps continuous shooting. Fine detail? Check, thanks to its 50.1MP resolution. Video? Check, thanks to its 8K recording capability (even though it's hampered by not having a fully articulating screen). The Sony A1 is far and away the most advanced and most powerful camera on the market… yet this comes at a cost, literally. It's about twice the cost of the Sony A9 II, and it's even more expensive than the 100MP medium format Fujifilm GFX 100S. There are also caveats on the 30fps burst, which isn't always achievable (sometimes topping out at 15-20fps, which is still impressive but less impressive than the spec sheet). Overall, though, if you want a camera that can take on any possible assignment, this is it.

Like including Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours on a best-seventies-album list, we’re not surprising anyone by putting the EOS-1D X Mark III in here, but all the same, the enterprise would feel wrong without it. It’s the third iteration of the best action DSLR in the world, but it takes on advancements from the world of mirrorless to make for one of the best cameras ever made. The 1D X Mark III just shoots and shoots and shoots, and with an amazing smart controller that makes handling a breeze, and deep-learning autofocus that gets better with use, it’s one of the best sports-shooting cameras ever made. If you’re the type of person who needs it, you probably already own it. Unless, of course, you own the...

Read more: Canon EOS-1D X Mark III review

Where to begin? It’s the most advanced mirrorless camera around right now, it’s a superb sports-shooting machine thanks to its 20fps burst shooting with no viewfinder blackout, and its autofocus system puts basically all others to shame, capable as it is of making up to 60 calculations every second. Yep, that about covers the superb Sony A9 II, but the manufacturer really has gone above and beyond with other features useful for sports shooters, like the built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi for super-fast image transfer, like a new mechanical shutter designed with ultra-low vibration, like… well. You get the idea. An outstanding achievement in camera engineering.

Read more: Sony A9 Mark II review

We should say this up front – the Nikon D6 is an excellent camera. If you’ve already got a cupboard full of Nikon lenses, and you’ve used Nikon DSLRs so much that their handling is second-nature, buying one is a no-brainer. But why have we qualified the statement? Well, in truth it’s just outgunned and outclassed by its two big professional rivals – the two previous cameras on this list. In pretty much every relevant category, from autofocus systems to burst shooting and buffer depth, the Sony A9 II and Canon EOS-1D X Mark III outclass it, so if you’re making your way into a new system, either of these cameras would be a much better buy.

Read more: Nikon D6 review

