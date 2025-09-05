Venus Optics, the company behind the Laowa brand, is preparing for a major September unveiling that could take place at IBC, with no fewer than six new lenses set to be shown.

The most anticipated of the lineup is the long-rumored Laowa AF FF 200mm f/2 C-Dreamer, a lens that has already been spotted in leaks and is now on the verge of becoming official.

The 200mm f/2 is shaping up to be a significant release. Weighing in at just under 1.6kg, it is more than a kilogram lighter and over 5cm shorter than Nikon’s benchmark 200mm f/2 (F-Mount) while still offering the same ultra-bright aperture.

Early details suggest that the lens will be available for the Canon EF-mount, Nikon Z, and Sony E, with a GFX version also being considered – though autofocus support for this version remains uncertain.

The lens also enables photographers and videographers to switch the aperture mechanism between stepped and stepless operation, making it adaptable for both stills and video use. Laowa plans to release it in two finishes, gray and blue, with availability expected after China’s National Day holiday in early October.

With Sigma’s 200mm f/2 just released, Laowa’s new C-Dreamer may find itself at the center of an unexpected battle for dominance in the rarefied world of fast 200mm primes.

(Image credit: Laowa (via asobinet))

While the 200mm may be the headliner, it is far from the only lens on the way. Laowa is also preparing the FF II TS 35mm f/2.8 C-Dreamer Macro 0.5x, a tilt-shift lens that combines perspective control with close-up capability, as well as the FF II TS 17mm f/4 C-Dreamer, a wide-angle tilt-shift aimed squarely at landscape and architectural photographers.

Another addition is the AF FF 180mm f/4.5 CA-Dreamer Macro 1.5x, a new autofocus macro lens that goes beyond life-size with 1.5x magnification and will be offered across EF, RF, E, Z and L mounts.

Cinematographers are not being left out, either. Laowa is preparing to reveal a pair of new full-frame anamorphic zooms, the Sunlight 40–80mm T4.5 2x and the Sunlight 70–135mm T4.5 2x, which will extend the company’s growing reputation in the indie filmmaking world. These lenses, with their versatile zoom ranges and 2x anamorphic squeeze, are likely to attract significant attention if they make their first appearance on the show floor at IBC.

Although pricing and shipping dates remain under wraps, Laowa’s September showcase promises to be one of its most ambitious announcements to date. With six new lenses spanning still photography, macro, tilt-shift, and cinema, the company is once again positioning itself as one of the boldest and most inventive players in optics.

(Image credit: Laowa (via asobinet))

