This Fujifilm compact camera has done it again – outselling mirrorless rivals, while the X100VI vanishes from the charts

A compact camera just outsold them all – again! Fujifilm's X-Half (or X-HF1) defended its top spot in Japan's latest digital camera sales ranking – beating out full-frame mirrorless giants from Sony, Nikon, and Canon. But where is the Fujifilm X100VI?

Released by leading Tokyo retailer Map Camera, the July 2025 list reveals what photographers in Japan are buying right now – and it's clear that a couple of compact cameras have their moment, but mirrorless rules the field, with eight out of ten models falling into this category. And in a surprising twist, the hugely popular Fujifilm X100VI is nowhere to be seen in July's top ten.

In June, the X100VI held second place, reflecting its continued demand since launch. But by July, it had dropped off the top 10 entirely. Its complete absence suggests stock shortages, especially with ongoing global supply issues. You can read the report from June here.

Meanwhile, the Fujifilm X-Half (or X-HF1) remains in spot 1 in July, but as Map Camera previously cautioned, limited shipments could affect its future rankings – a situation similar to what has likely impacted the X100VI. Pre-orders have outpaced availability, especially for the charcoal silver variant, making it one of the most in-demand compact cameras in Japan.

Top-selling cameras in Japan – July 2025 (Map Camera)

1. Fujifilm X-Half (or X-HF1)

2. Sony A7C II

3. Nikon Z5 II

4. Ricoh GR IIIx

5. Fujifilm X-M5

6. Fujifilm X-S20

7. Om System OM-5 Mark II

8. Sony A7 IV

9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

10. Fujifilm X-T5 and Nikon Z50 II

Another standout detail is that Fujifilm takes four of the ten spots, and it suggests that Fujifilm's blend of design, innovation, and community appeal remains resonating especially well right now. Also missing from the list is Kodak. Despite claiming over 21% market share in the compact category in Japan during the first half of 2025, none of its models made MapCamera's top ten. That likely reflects a gap between high-volume sales and enthusiast-level popularity – with Kodak appealing more to casual users outside MapCamera's demographic.

And with the sudden absence of the X100VI, all eyes will be on next month's ranking to see whether it rebounds – or if the X-Half (or X-HF1) has truly taken over the compact crown.

