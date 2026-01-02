Get 14 bonus gifts with the February 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The February 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

For anyone who was gifted their first 'proper' camera over the festive season, we've got the ideal introduction to it – a photo crash course that will help you master your camera in seven days.

Turn straight to our cover feature to learn what the key settings of a camera are, how to 'see' a photo, and getting to grips with composition.

All seven tutorials are relevant to mirrorless and DSLR bodies, so start your photographic journey from page 54.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

February's Photo Active has 10 all-new projects for you to try shooting, from badgers and BMXs to winter waterfalls (pictured, above) and model trains.

You'll also learn how to photograph a city skyline at night (pictured, above) and capture the quirky hues of cross-polarised light.

Other highlights in February's Digital Camera

Our latest Digital Camera Apprentice sees us head to Bath in south-west England to capture the Georgian architecture in the company of local photographer Simon Lees.

Turn to page 8 to see what happened as we follow in the footsteps of the city's most celebrated resident – the nineteenth-century novelist Jane Austen.

Camera Clinic continues its mini-series that focuses on getting the most from the exposure trinity, in the extremely capable hands of Will Cheung.

This month we delve into how lens apertures and the profound effect they have on pictures. Discover which settings will suit certain situations best, and why there's more to aperture choice than you'd think…

February's Hotshots gallery showcases the category winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025.

It's one of the world's most prestigious photo competitions, so turn to page 46 to see what it takes to join the front rank of global wildlife photographers.

Andy Earl is one of the world's leading music and portrait photographers, having worked with the likes of Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash and Robbie Williams.

In this month's interview, he takes us behind the scenes of his latest exhibition, Andy Earl: See or be Seen, open now in Bournemouth, England, but set to tour internationally in 2026. Find out more about it from page 116.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for February walk you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Photoshop Essentials (pictured, above) shows you how to add texture to photographs in Adobe Photoshop. Expert tutor Dan Mold will have you up to speed in no time.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, our Get the Look tutorial shows you how to use Photoshop filters to produce four distinct creative effects (pictured, above).

February's Kit Zone starts with a full test of the Leica M EV1 – the brand's latest M-series camera, which has a unique selling-point: no optical viewfinder.

This development might be controversial for fans of the storied manufacturer, but the company says it is responding to customer demand. See what we make of the transition to an electronic viewfinder, from page 106.

Also reviewed this month are the Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS, the first G Master macro lens. We also assess the Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary lens, for Sony E-mount and L-Mount cameras, and the DJI Neo 2 follow-me camera drone.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 303 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

February’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 20 minutes of video tutorials, 18 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 303 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more!

20 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

18 bonus software extras (Actions, presets and overlays) for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)