The Ricoh GR IV only started shipping in mid-September, but it’s already topping some retailers' best seller lists. The success of the GR IV, however, isn’t the only surprise on B&H’s list of trending cameras for September.

The Ricoh GR IV – which also topped best-seller lists in Japan – tops the list of trending cameras for the month of September at US retailer B&H Photo, according to data shared with Digital Camera World. But while the success of a new update to a longstanding favorite compact camera may not come as a surprise, the list of the top twelve bestselling cameras for last month contains a few unexpected names.

Sitting just under the trendy GR IV is the Hasselblad X2D II 100C. The early success of a camera that reviews dub “the finest stills camera ever made” isn’t what’s surprising – what’s unusual is for a camera that costs $7,399 / £6,400 / AU$12,650 to sell enough models to make top sales lists.

The GR IV and X2D II 100C aren’t the only new releases on the list of best sellers. The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A, a very minor refresh of a cheap compact camera, also made the list. Even an aging classic DSLR made the list: the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR two lens kit, which is likely a favorite for its budget price point.

Half of the top twelve cameras carry the Canon name. Besides the compact and the DSLR, the list also includes the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, the R5 Mark II, the R50 kit with 18-45mm lens, and the R8.

Nikon’s only camera on the top 12 list is the Zf. The Nikon Zf’s retro style and full-frame sensor is well-loved, and Nikon just launched a silver color variant that likely helped to accelerate sales in September.

Sony also only had one mirrorless on September’s trending list, the Sony A1 II. But, like the Hasselblad’s appearance on the list, it’s a bit surprising that a pricey flagship is out-selling more affordable beginner models.

Unsurprisingly, the Fujifilm X100VI, a trendy compact camera that has been hard to find for more than a year and a half but briefly popped back into stock at B&H, made the top five. (It’s back out of stock again at B&H).

The list of best-sellers from one retailer for a single month may not be indicative of worldwide sales as a whole, but it’s interesting to see how new launches influence the list. Yodobashi, a camera retailer in Japan, also listed the GR IV at the top of sales data for the first two weeks of September, along with the X2D II 100C topping the list of best-selling mirrorless models last month in Japan.

The full list of B&H’s trending cameras for September includes:

