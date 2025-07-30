Kodak's $100 Pixpro C1 steals the spotlight as the most popular compact cameras in Japan right now

Kodak's Pixpro C1, with its nostalgic charm, low price point, and no-frills usability, seems to be exactly what consumers are looking for at the market

BCN Retail has released the latest sales ranking for July 2025 in the compact camera category. This list gives us a clear picture of sales in one of the world's most tech-savvy markets. And right now, Kodak is having a serious moment. That's not a big surprise, given that Kodak held a 21.7% market share in the compact category in Japan during the first half of 2025.

BCN's report makes clear that compact cameras that are easy to use and don't break the bank are popular this month. In this space, Kodak is shining with clear dominance and has a striking overall presence in the top ten. In total, six of the ten best-selling compact cameras in Japan this July came from Kodak's Pixpro lineup.

One standout is the recently released Kodak Pixpro C1, a super-affordable, back-to-basics digital camera with a distinct vibe that shot straight to the top place. It claimed the number one spot in black and the third place in brown. Besides the C1, the FZ55, WPZ2, and FZ45 made it in the top ten. At just $100 / £79, it's easy to see why the C1 is turning heads. Despite its minimal features, or maybe exactly because of them, it taps into the charm and simplicity of a time when taking photos wasn't just about editing or megapixels, but about capturing moments as they were...

Other manufacturers – like Panasonic, Fujifilm, and Kenko Tokina – did make an appearance in the ranking, but none matched Kodak's sweeping success. Let's take a look:

BCN Ranking - Japan's top-selling compact cameras – July 2025

1. Pixpro C1 (black)

2. PixPro FZ55 (black)

3. PixPro C1 (brown)

4. Pixpro WPZ2

5. Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 (black)

6. Pixpro FZ45 (black)

7. Instax Mini Evo (black)

8. Pixpro FZ55 (red)

9. Instax Mini Evo (brown)

10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 BK (black)

Meanwhile, it's interesting to consider what's not on the list. High-end compact cameras like the Sony RX1R III and Fujifilm's GFX100RF, both of which launched this year with price tags north of $5,000 or £4,000 plus, are nowhere to be seen. So, are premium compact simply out of step with what most users want? While these high-spec models cater to enthusiasts and professionals, they may not be connecting with a broader audience the way simple, affordable models like the PixPro C1 clearly are.

