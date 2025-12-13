From 102MP powerhouses to retro rebirths, these 3 compact cameras won major awards in 2025

This wasn't just any comeback; in 2025, compact cameras came back swinging for the fences.

While camera phones continued to dominate everyday shooting, this year's most celebrated compacts showed that dedicated cameras still offer something that phones can't match: personality, creative focus and beautifully engineered image quality.

And across categories, three models rose above the rest to claim the industry's most respected awards.

What makes these three winners exciting is how different they are. One breaks the boundaries of what "compact" even means, bringing medium format into a body you can sling over your shoulder all day.

Another takes a beloved cult camera and refines it into the fastest, cleanest, most intuitive classic yet. And the final standout is a delightfully simple, screen-free shooter that earned a top spot by doing the complete opposite of the tech race.

Whether you're chasing 102MP detail, street-ready speed, or pure nostalgia fun, these are the three compact cameras that defined 2025 – and the reasons they captured the attention of judges, reviewers, and photographers around the world.

1. Fujifilm GFX100RF: DGP Imaging Award

(Image credit: Future / Kalum Carter)

The Fujifilm GFX100RF rewrote the definition of a compact camera with its medium format 102MP sensor.

And the DGP Imaging Award jury gave Fujifilm a tech and planning award for making medium format photography more accessible than ever, noting the GFX100RF's unprecedented combination of portability, premium craftsmanship and ultra-high image quality.

As the first GFX model with an integrated lens, the camera's 35mm f/4 optic (a 28mm full-frame equivalent) is engineered specifically for its 102MP GFX CMOS II sensor, delivering edge-to-edge sharpness and almost zero distortion.

What truly won the judges over, however, was usability. Despite offering medium format depth, dynamic range and "3D pop," the GFX100RF handles like an X-series compact.

The machined aluminum body feels reassuringly solid, the dual ISO/shutter dials channel classic Fujifilm ergonomics, while the new aspect-ratio dial makes creative framing instantly accessible. Features like the digital teleconverter – enabling you to jump between 28mm, 26mm, 50mm and 63mm equivalents – give flexibility despite the fixed lens.

Yes, it lacks stabilization and the aperture starts at f/4, but the back-illuminated sensor keeps low-light performance strong and the resulting images are high quality.

For photographers curious about medium format, but put off by size, complexity or cost, the GFX100RF is the first truly practical step into large-sensor shooting – and that's exactly why it earned top honors in 2025.

2. Ricoh GR IV: Good Design Award + DGP Imaging Award (Compact category)

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Ricoh's beloved GR line has always thrived on purity of purpose – and in 2025, the GR IV proved that refinement can be just as innovative as reinvention.

The Good Design Award presented by the Japan Institute for Design Promotion celebrated the camera's minimalist build, slimmed-down profile and unwavering dedication to the GR's core philosophy: fast, unobstrusive, snapshot-driven photography.

Meanwhile, the DGP Imaging panel recognized it as the most thoughtfully evolved compact of the year, praising its balanced blend of modern upgrades and iconic GR simplicity.

At the heart of the redesign is a new 25.5MP back-illuminated APS-C sensor paired with an improved GR Engine for richer color and faster processing. The updated 18.3mm f/2.8 lens (a 28mm full-frame equivalent) delivers exceptional clarity, while autofocus (AF) performance is quicker – as is startup, with the series' fastest boot time of roughly 0.6 seconds.

But what makes the GR IV so award-worthy is the experience: a camera that disappears in the hand, encourages instinctive shooting and never distracts you with unnecessary controls.

For street photographers, everyday creators and anyone who values immediacy over complexity, the GR IV stands out as the most focused and faithful expression of the GF ethos to date. Evolution, not revolution – and that's why it topped 2025's design and imaging competitions.

3. Camp Snap: Time Best Inventions

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

In a year dominated by huge MP sensors, AI-powered computational photography, and hyper-connected devices, the Camp Snap was highlighted for embracing something radically different: simplicity.

Time's Best Inventions list highlighted the camera not for technical specs, but for its refreshing absence of screens, apps, filters and distractions. It's an 8MP digital camera designed to enable shooters to stay present, capture intuitively and rediscover the joy of photographing moments without instantly judging them.

Despite its playful styling and accessible price, the Camp Snap isn't a gimmick. Its fixed-focus lens delivers charming images, its body is rugged enough for adventures and the USB-C rechargeable battery handles up to 500 shots on a single charge.

The minimalist operation – one button, one purpose – has resonated with families, educators, outdoor enthusiasts, and creators seeking a break from the dopamine loop of digital previews.

What earned it a place among 2025's most important inventions is its philosophy: a camera designed not to compete with smartphones, but to offer an intentional, mindful alternative.

Camp Snap proves that in an age of high-tech everything, sometimes the boldest innovation is going back to basics – and letting people experience photography the way it used to feel.

