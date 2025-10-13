What's the most popular camera? The Ricoh GR IV outsells mirrorless rivals in Japan

One of Japan's top retailers has revealed its September bestsellers, and the Ricoh GR IV is dominating the list. A compact camera beating mirrorless rivals is something we've seen before, in the May 2025 sales charts. Back then, the Fujifilm X100VI was ruling.

The monthly top ten reflects new digital camera sales at Tokyo's Map Camera store. Supply challenges continue to define the market, with several models only maintaining their rankings because demand far exceeds availability. Cashback campaigns and limited releases also played a role, lifting certain cameras into the spotlight – even if temporarily.

The Ricoh GR IV, launched on September 12, is the newest evolution of the cult-favorite GR line. It features a 28mm-equivalent f/2.8 GR lens and a new back-illuminated 25.7MP APS-C sensor. The demand was so intense that even with stock running dry, it still outsold every other camera on the list by a wide margin.

1. Ricoh GR IV

2. Fujifilm X-M5

3. Fujifilm X-E5

4. Ricoh GR IIIx

5. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

6. Sony A7C II

7. Sony A7 IV

8. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

9. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

10. Nikon Zf

Close behind in second is Fujifilm's X-M5, which continues to climb despite constrained supply. This camera's been gaining traction since launch and has now overtaken last month's number one, the X-E5, which comes in third.

The Fujifilm X Half, which placed second last month, has completely dropped from the top ten. Ricoh appears again in forth, with the GR IIIx, as there are still buyers who prefer the standard 40mm-equivalent GR IIx over the wider-angle GR IV.

In fifth place we find the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, in sixth place, followed by the Sony A7C II and A7 IV. Canon's rise is thanks in part to the cashback campaign that ended this month, as well as an aggressive trade-in program. Meanwhile, Sony's own cashback promotion for the A7C II runs through mid-October, giving the compact full-frame mirrorless a late sales push.

In our review, we said, "The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is the company's finest camera in its 84 years of making them" (Image credit: Hasselblad)

There's always a wild card – and this time it's the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, climbing from tenth to eight. It's easily the most expensive camera on the list, but Hasselblad's renewed marketing, better stock availability, and curiosity from serious photographers have helped this medium-format giant secure a stable position in the charts.

Canon's EOS R5 Mark II makes its first appearance in the new camera top ten this cycle, landing in ninth place. In the tenth, we have the return of Nikon's Zf, back in the rankings for the first time since March 2025.

As we move deeper into Q4, all eyes will be on whether Ricoh can meet the demand it's created, if Fujfilm can stabilize supply on its leading mirrorless bodies, and whether Sony and Canon can sustain their tie at the mid-high end.

