Last-minute gifts? Get them in as fast as an hour at Walmart!

It's happened to us all. You forgot a gift for someone – or you forgot that someone was coming to visit over the holidays, and now you need a gift for them.

Or maybe something arrived damaged and you need a backup gift (as happened to one of the DCW team this week!). Heck, perhaps you just want something special for yourself!

Whatever your reason, if you're looking for a last-minute gift, it's no problem thanks to Walmart's Express Delivery – which promises delivery in as fast as an hour! From weekly shopping essentials to gifts, party essentials, kitchen gadgets and clothing, you can get them brought to your door in double time.

And there's also a whole hub of last-minute gift options enablilng you to order by 17:00 on December 24 and get them in time for Christmas!

Here's a quick rundown at some perfect presents for photo and video lovers with delivery available in as little as an hour – including the Walmart-exclusive instant camera, the Instax Mini SE (review)!

(Image credit: Walmart)

Save $18.95 Instax Mini SE Value Pack: was $73.95 now $55 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This is a great saving on the budget-friendly, Walmart-exclusive Instax camera! Available in blue, gray, lavendar, pink (pictured) and seafoam green, this great instant camera comes with a 10-shot pack of Instax Mini film so you can start shooting right out of the box.

Save 17% Canon Pixma TS3722: was $53 now $44 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This all-in-one, wireless inkjet printer is ideal for the home, office or photo studio. The Pixma TS3722 offers printing, copying and scanning, and supports multiple media types including photo paper and envelopes. Print from computers or phones using high-speed USB or dual band WiFi!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11": $149 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ With an 11-inch screen, 64GB of storage (with microSD support) and 4GB of RAM, all powered by the Qualcomm SM6375 processor running Android 13, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great do-it-all performer. Ideal for showing off your photos and videos over the holidays… and being hijacked by kids for games and cartoons!

Save $30.99 Seagate 2TB Backup Plus: was $99.99 now $69 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I've got a couple of these super-slim external hard drives and they've never let me down! USB-powered and compatible with 3.0 and 2.0, it's happy running on Windows or Mac devices. At just 3.10 x 3.00 x 4.50 inches, there's always room to travel with it – and it's also available in 4TB and 5TB options.