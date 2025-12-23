Soon after the launch of the Sony A7 V, reports of the full-frame cameras’ dynamic range emerged – and the internet became obsessed. I shot with the Sony A7 V, and while my experience was limited to just a few days with the new camera, I did find the camera’s dynamic range impressive. But the camera’s ability to capture such a wide range between the highlights and shadows makes one specification feel specifically behind: The low-light autofocus.

The Sony A7 V is an impressive leap for the series. I used the very first Sony A7 when it was first announced, and the A7 V no longer feels like the prosumer camera that the original A7 was. That gap is exaggerated by the impressive 30 fps blackout-free bursts and, yes, the impressive dynamic range.

A full-frame camera of this caliber deserves to be put through multiple rigid tests – and we’re still working on putting the Sony A7 V through the paces. While we’re still putting the A7 V to the test in the lab, my hands-on experience does suggest pretty solid dynamic range.

I set up a shot in front of a window with no flash and no artificial interior lighting – which is, quite frankly, nearly every photographer’s worst nightmare – and this is what the A7 V captured using the mechanical shutter:

There’s still quite a bit of detail in the shadows, enough to read the text on the vintage camera. Yet, at the same time, the bare winter branches outside the overly bright window are still intact.

But, there is one spec that I wish would have seen an improvement from the A7 IV: the autofocus sensitivity in low light. The Sony A7 V has the same autofocus sensitivity range as the Sony A7 IV, which is -4 EV to +20 EV.

That’s not terrible – but it is behind the competition. The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is rated down to -6.5 EV. The Nikon Z6 III laughs at the competition with a -10 EV low-light autofocus sensitivity (and, similarly, the even more affordable Nikon Z5 II).

I took the Sony A7 V out to photograph Christmas lights in a small village, lit primarily by a few street lamps and Christmas lights. The A7 V’s autofocus locked on in many shots, but in others, the autofocus hunted back and forth a bit.

Shot on the Sony A7 V (Image credit: Future)

I’m impressed with the Sony A7 V’s speed and dynamic range – and it’s a major step forward for the original A7 series. But the autofocus sensitivity range hasn’t changed between the A7 IV and A7 V, and that’s a bit disappointing, especially as cameras with fewer megapixels like the A7 V over the A7R V tend to be a bit better for low light.

While the Sony A7 V needs more testing before a final verdict, one thing is clear – the competition for full-frame mirrorless at this price range is intense, and the best option will likely come down to which features are most important to you. The Sony A7 V has impressive dynamic range and burst speeds and is a significant step forward in several areas, but low-light autofocus is not one of them.

