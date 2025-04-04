Nikon Z5 II price & availability: Where to order it right now

Nikon has officially unveiled the new Nikon Z5 II, an upgraded version of its popular full-frame mirrorless camera, designed to meet the needs of both emerging and experienced creators.

Building on its predecessor’s solid foundation, the Nikon Z5 II boasts improved processing speed, enhanced subject recognition autofocus, and better low-light performance.

With new usability features such as a dedicated color preset button, an ultra-bright viewfinder and streamlined sharing options, Nikon aims to provide photographers with a tool that delivers power and convenience.

Now it's officially ready to preorder, but hurry – I can see this being a popular camera for many, so place your order now to avoid disappointment or shipping delays.



At the heart of the Z5 II is a 24.5MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 image processor. This combination enables refined image quality, improved noise control, and AI-driven autofocus with full-resolution continuous shooting up to 30fps.

The native ISO range of 100-64,000 enables versatile shooting across different lighting conditions, while an expanded setting of up to ISO204,800 ensures the camera remains usable in extreme low-light environments.

Leveraging technology from the flagship Nikon Z9, the Z5 II integrates advanced deep-learning-based subject recognition. Capable of detecting and tracking nine distinct subject types, including humans, animals, bicycles, and airplanes, the autofocus system adapts seamlessly to fast-moving scenes.

A dedicated Bird Detection mode ensures sharp and precise tracking, making it a reliable choice for wildlife and action photographers. When set to Auto-Area AF, the camera automatically locks onto and follows subjects, helping photographers maintain focus effortlessly.

The Z5 II is not just about still photography – it also brings notable advancements in video recording. The camera now supports UHD 4K recording at up to 60p and FullHD at 120p, giving creators the ability to capture smooth, cinematic footage.

A two-hour recording time limit, built-in electronic Vibration Reduction, and a self-timer function further enhance usability for videographers. For added flexibility, movie files can be saved to internal memory cards or output via HDMI to an external recorder.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Another major feature of the Z5 II is its in-body 5-axis Vibration Reduction system, providing up to five stops of stabilization, or up to 7.5 stops when paired with compatible VR-enabled lenses. This ensures sharp results for both handheld photography and video recording.

Nikon has also improved the camera’s user interface, adding a new Picture Control button that grants instant access to 31 built-in presets, even in Auto mode. This allows photographers to overlay and preview color adjustments in real time, offering a more intuitive workflow.

To further support content creators, Nikon is integrating its Imaging Cloud service with the Z5 II, enabling users to download curated Creator Recipes - preset configurations designed by professional photographers. These presets can be customized and stored in-camera, giving users more creative control.

With these advancements, Nikon’s Z5 II positions itself as a compelling choice for photographers and videographers looking for a reliable and feature-packed full-frame mirrorless camera.

