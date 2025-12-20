This compact camera claims back-to-back top spots in Japan's best-seller list

The most popular compact camera in Japan right now: the Lumix TZ99

Japan's compact camera rankings for the second half of November 2025 are out – and one familiar face has once again topped the charts.

According to Yodobashi Camera's sales data, the Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 is at number 1. Following close behind is another high-magnification point-and-shoot, Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS, which climbed from third place last month to secure the number 2 spot.

Meanwhile, Fujifilm, Ricoh, Kodak, Sony, Nikon and another Canon model make up the rest of the top 10, with several returning favorites and backordered models still influencing the charts.

TZ99: consecutive victories and enduring appeal

The TZ99 stands out as Japan's top-selling compact camera for good reason. With a 30x optical zoom, compact design and travel-friendly versatility, it has carved out a niche among both casual users and photography enthusiasts who want a "premium yet accessible" compact camera.

Its consecutive top-ranking status highlights a growing trend: high-zoom, versatile compacts are still king for everyday users.

Canon makes a strong appearance

The PowerShot SX740 HS follows closely behind. Supporting a 40x optical zoom, this camera proves that reliability and high-magnification functionality still attract buyers – even years after initial release (2018).

Canon also has multiple entries in the top 10, with the Ixy 650 M and the G7 X Mark III both showing the brand's persistent strength in Japan's compact segment.

Kodak, Fujifilm, and the rest: steady performers

The Pixpro C1 continues to demonstrate the continued demand for simple, easy-to-use cameras in a market increasingly dominated by zoom-heavy models.

The Fujifilm X100VI, Ricoh GR IV, and Sony ZV-1 II reflect the popularity of premium or hybrid models, even if availability is limited due to backorders. And the Coolpix P1100 maintains a steady presence, appealing to buyers who prioritize large zoom ranges at competitive prices.

Why simplicity and zoom still sell

While premium niche cameras make headlines, the sales charts show that practicality and high optical zoom continue to drive Japan's compact camera market. Shoppers want cameras that are easy to carry, versatile and ready to shoot without complicated setup or software pairing.

From the Lumix TZ99 and PowerShot SX740 HS at the top, to Kodak's enduring Pixpro C1, the message is clear: simplicity, reliability and zoom power remain the keys to compact camera success in Japan.

