Canon EOS R10 tops the BCN Ranking once again, with an APS-C landslide gobbling up an 60% share!

Return of the king: The Canon EOS R10 is back on the BCN+R throne!

BCN+R has released its list of the top 50 best-selling interchangeable-lens cameras in Japan from April 1 to April 30. With the figures only including DSLR and mirrorless cameras, that meant there are no compact cameras to muddy the water.

The big news is that the Canon EOS R10 has dethroned the Sony ZV-E10 II to take its place at the top of the charts once again. This isn’t a huge surprise given that the mid-range APS-C camera topped the BCN Ranking in January and February.

Six manufacturers were included on the list, with Sony taking the top spot. As far as its frequency, the tech giant had 15 cameras/camera packages featured. Canon was a close second with 13, Nikon in third with 11, Fujifilm and OM System in joint fourth with four places apiece, and Panasonic bringing up the rear with three.

Of all the formats listed, APS-C cameras were far and away the most popular, taking up a whopping 30 places on the list (that's 60 percent). Full-frame cameras took up only 13 spots in comparison, with Micro Four Thirds mopping up the remaining seven places.

If you ignore the Nikon Z5 II scything its way through the competition at the first time of asking, the most impressive climber was the Sony A6400 at 27, which wasn’t even included on last month’s ranking. The biggest drop for a camera that remained on the list was the OM System / Olympus PEN E-P7 twin lens kit, which plummeted 22 places from seven to 29.

The Nikon Z5 II jumped straight into the top 10 (Image credit: Nikon)

When it comes to the top 10, the Sony ZV-E10 II twin lens kit, which took the top spot last month, has dropped to third, with the Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit slotting into second place. The Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit maintained its spot in fourth, while the Nikon Z50 II twin lens kit went from ninth to fifth and the new Nikon Z5 II shot straight in at six in its BCN Ranking debut. Both the Fujifilm X-M5 with kit lens and Nikon Z fc with kit lens climbed slightly in seventh and eighth, respectively, while a brace of Sony cameras, the Sony A6400 twin lens kit and Sony ZV-E10 with kit lens finished off the top 10.

BCN+R gathers data from 4,000 Japanese retailers, providing a good indication of what cameras consumers are favoring within the Japanese domestic market.

BCN+R top 50 interchangeable-lens digital cameras...

Canon EOS R10 with kit lens (black) (Last month: 2) – APS-C Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 3) – APS-C Sony ZV-E10 II twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 1) – APS-C Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit (white) (Last month: HOLD) – APS-C Nikon Z50 II twin lens kit (Last month: 9) – APS-C Nikon Z5 II (Last month: N/A) – FF Fujifilm X-M5 with kit lens (silver) (Last month: 13) – APS-C Nikon Zfc with kit lens (silver) (Last month: 10) – APS-C Sony A6400 twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 8) – APS-C Sony ZV-E10 with kit lens (black) (Last month: 5) – APS-C Sony ZV-E10 with twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 12) – APS-C Panasonic Lumix G100D twin lens kit (Last month: 11) – MFT Canon EOS R50 with kit lens (black) (Last month: 18) – APS-C Sony ZV-E10 II with kit lens (black) (Last month: 6) – APS-C Canon EOS R100 with twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 19) – APS-C Sony A6700 with kit lens (black) (Last month: 14) – APS-C Canon EOS R50 with kit lens (white) (Last month: 21) – APS-C OM System / Olympus PEN E-P7 (silver) (Last month: 23) – MFT Sony A7C II with kit lens (black) (Last month: 28) – FF Sony ZV-E10 II twin lens kit (white) (Last month: 16) – APS-C Nikon Z50 II with kit lens (Last month: 37) – APS-C Canon EOS R6 Mark II (Last month: 17) – FF Sony A7C II with kit lens (silver) (Last month: 24) – FF Nikon Z30 twin lens kit (Last month: 22) – APS-C Sony A6700 (Last month: 29) – APS-C Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 200D II with twin lens kit (black) (Last month: 34) – APS-C Sony A6400 (Last month: N/A) – APS-C Nikon Z50 II (Last month: 25) – APS-C OM System / Olympus PEN E-P7 twin lens kit (silver) (Last month: 7) – MFT Canon EOS R10 with kit lens (black) (Last month: 42) – APS-C Panasonic Lumix G100D with kit lens (Last month: 32) – MFT Canon EOS RP with kit lens (black) (Last month: 38) – FF Sony A7 IV with kit lens (Last month: N/A) – FF Fujifilm X-M5 (silver) (Last month: 50) – APS-C Sony A6400 twin lens kit (silver) (Last month: 20) – APS-C Fujifilm X-M5 with kit lens (Last month: N/A) – APS-C Fujifilm X-T50 with kit lens (silver) (Last month: N/A) – APS-C Nikon Z5 II with kit lens (Last month: N/A) – FF Panasonic Lumix G9 II (Last month: 45) – MFT Nikon Z50 twin lens kit (Last month: 39) – APS-C Nikon Zf with kit lens (Last month: 44) – FF Canon EOS R100 with kit lens (black) (Last month: N/A) – APS-C OM System / Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (Last month: 15) – MFT Sony A7C II (black) (Last month: 36) – FF Canon EOS R6 Mark II with kit lens (Last month: N/A) – FF Nikon Zfc with kit lens (black) (Last month: 31) – APS-C OM System / Olympus OM-5 with kit lens (Last month: N/A) – MFT Sony A7 IV (Last month: 49) – FF Canon EOS R8 (Last month: N/A) – FF Nikon Z5 (Last month: N/A) – FF

